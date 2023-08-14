Chennai man dies by suicide after son kills self for failing NEET twice

A 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide in Chennai after he failed to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) twice. Unable to bear the loss, his father killed himself two days later.

The victim, Jagadeeswaran, was found hanging in his room in the city’s Chromepet area on August 12. When his father, identified as Selvasekar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence, ANI reported.

Jagadeeswaram was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He had failed to secure the necessary marks at the NEET in two attempts and was known to have suffered bouts of depression.

While the police found no suicide note at the spot, his father Selvasekar blamed the NEET administration for his son’s death.

Then on Monday, Selvasekar was found hanging on Monday. Before his death, Selvasekar said he was ready to protest against the NEET for its removal in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and urged students not to take such a drastic decision.

MK Stalin slams Governor

Hitting out at Governor RN Ravi for not giving assent for a bill to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin said his government had brought a bill on the proposed legislation in the Assembly twice.

“We sent it (the bill) to the Governor. First, he put it in abeyance. Then he sent it back under pressure. After we passed the resolution again in the Assembly, we sent it back to the Governor. He was supposed to give assent, but he sent it to the President,” MK Stalin said.