Tamil Nadu man arrested for poisoning, killing two tigers in Nilgiris

A man was arrested for allegedly poisoning two tigresses to death in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu recently, according to the Forest Department officials. The arrested person was identified as Sekar.

Earlier, the carcasses of the animals were discovered near Avalanche lake, following which forest officials launched a probe and sent tissue samples for forensic analysis, PTI reported.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, 10 injured in road accident in Tirupattur

With these deaths, the total death count of tigers has gone up to six just in the last month alone in the Nilgiris.

With the carcass of a cow also found nearby, a thorough probe was launched in the locality. Later it emerged that Sekar’s cow was missing for some time and he had found its remains.

Also Read: Man arrested for groping woman passenger onboard Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight

He laced the cow’s carcass with insecticide and the animals that consumed it died, officials said. PTI reported.

Sekar was later remanded to custody.