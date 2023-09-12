scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu man arrested for poisoning, killing two tigers in Nilgiris

With these deaths, the total death count of tigers has gone up to six just in the last month alone in the Nilgiris.

Written by India News Desk
Tamil Nadu man arrested for poisoning, killing two tigers in Nilgiris
The man laced a cow's carcass with insecticide and the tigers that consumed it died. (Representational image)

A man was arrested for allegedly poisoning two tigresses to death in Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu recently, according to the Forest Department officials. The arrested person was identified as Sekar.

Earlier, the carcasses of the animals were discovered near Avalanche lake, following which forest officials launched a probe and sent tissue samples for forensic analysis, PTI reported.

With these deaths, the total death count of tigers has gone up to six just in the last month alone in the Nilgiris.

With the carcass of a cow also found nearby, a thorough probe was launched in the locality. Later it emerged that Sekar’s cow was missing for some time and he had found its remains.

He laced the cow’s carcass with insecticide and the animals that consumed it died, officials said. PTI reported.

Sekar was later remanded to custody.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 09:38 IST

