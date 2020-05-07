Tamil Nadu lockdown: People burst crackers outside liquor shops, miles-long queue seen in Cuddalore

The AIADMK government has allowed the sale of liquor in non-containment zones with strict implementation of the social distancing norms. Representational pic

Liquor sale in Tamil Nadu: After a 43-day dry spell, sale of liquor in Tamil Nadu except in Chennai resumed on Thursday. The government’s decision was welcomed by tipplers who burst crackers and distributed cakes outside liquor shops at many places. Desperate to satisfy their urge, thousands were seen queuing up outside liquor shops across the state to buy alcohol.

Barring capital Chennai, the remaining 37 districts in the state witnessed huge crowds outside liquor shops. However, a scene from the coastal district of Cuddalore became a flashpoint after people were seen standing in a queue for miles and waiting patiently for their turn to get their quota.

Booze-lovers lined up in front of a store here since early morning while maintaining the social distancing norms. Many of them were seen with umbrellas as temperature settled at 32 degrees celsius.

The AIADMK government has allowed the sale of liquor in non-containment zones with strict implementation of the social distancing norms. In other districts as well, even before the shops opened at 10 am, the queue extended upto a few kilometres. Long queues were seen in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Chengelpet and Tiruvallur districts as well where people queued up to buy alcohol.

People standing in queue for miles to buy liquor in Cuddalore district, one of the worst hit districts, after Chennai! pic.twitter.com/maXqHCPLxj — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) May 7, 2020

In Tirupur and in Madurai district, some booze lovers burst crackers and distributed cakes while some performed aarti to usher in the opening of liquor shops.

Liquor shop owners and workers were seen using face masks and gloves during the business hours.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have criticised the government for allowing the liquor shops to resume business. DMK president MK Stalin, clad in black, held a placard and a black flag in front of his house in Chennai protesting the government’s decision.