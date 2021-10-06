Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls 2021: Voting date, time, result – All you need to know

As per the state election commission, there are 79,433 candidates for 23,998 posts in nine districts.

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls 2021: Voting for the first phase of local body polls were held in Tamil Nadu today. The polling for the second phase will take place on October 9. Today, polls were held in nine new districts. The contest is between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK. As many as 14,662 posts went to the polls today. Here’s all you need to know:

Voting Time and Date: The second phase polling will take place on October 9 between 7 am and 6 pm with the last one hour reserved for Covid-19 patients. According to the state election commission, around 1.1 lakh government employees will be deployed to carry out the polling exercise. Polling will be held at 6,652 polling booths on October 9.

Number of Candidates and voters: As per the state election commission, there are 79,433 candidates for 23,998 posts in nine districts — Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. A total of 76,59,720 electors including 37,77,524 male voters, 38,81,361 female voters are eligible to vote.

Names of Panchayat Samitis:

Chengalpet – Elathur, St Thomas Mount, Thirukalukundram and Thiruporur

Kancheepuram – Kancheepuram, Uthiramerur, Wallajabad

Villupuram – Ginjee, Kandamangalam, Mugaiyur, Olakkur, Thiruvennainallur, Vanur and Vikravandi

Kallakurichi – Rishivandiyam, Thirunavalur, Thirukovilur and Ullundurpet

Vellore – Gudiyatham, Kilvaithianankuppam, Katpadi and Peranampet

Ranipet – Arcot, Thimiri and Walajah

Tirupattur – Solayarpet, Kandili, Natrampalli, Tirupattur

Tirunelveli – Ambasamudram, Cheramahadevi, Manur, Palayamkottai and Pappakudi

Tenkasi – Alankulam, Kadayam, Keelapavoor, Melaneelithanallur and Vadudevanallur

Counting of Votes: Counting of votes will take place on October 12.

The entire polling process will be carried out by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

While the DMK looks to continue its winning momentum, the AIADMK hopes to bounce back by winning the local body polls which will act as the much-needed morale booster for its cadre.