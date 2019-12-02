Tamil Nadu local body elections: Rural civic polls on December 27, 30; results on January 2

Tamil Nadu local body polls on December 27 and 30.

Tamil Nadu local body polls date: The long-awaited elections to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases later this month. According to the schedule announced by the state Election Commission, polling will take place on December 27 and 30.

The poll notification will be issued on December 6. Nominations can be filed from December 6 to December 13. Scrutiny will be taken up on December 16. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is December 18. The counting of votes will be done on January 2, the commission has said.

Also, the model code of conduct comes into force immediately in local bodies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a fresh plea filed by the DMK against holding the local body elections. The party is seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete all legal formalities before holding the panchayat and local body elections.

The party said that it is the poll body’s responsibility to complete the delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the polls. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK, said that the plea needed to be heard urgently as the poll panel has announced. The top court said that it will take up the matter on Thursday.