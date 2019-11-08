Tamil Nadu local body elections: BJP may tie-up with AIADMK to strengthen foothold

The BJP is looking to strengthen its base in the state.

Local body polls scheduled to be in Tamil Nadu in the coming days may prove to be the first real test of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive positioning of the party in the state manages to cut ice with the electorate. Tamil Nadu is definitely high on the PM’s agenda — it found mention his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, he even decided to host Chinese premier Xi Jinping in the state. The upcoming polls could provide the BJP valuable feedback on how well — or not — Modi’s personal touch has resonated with voters.

The BJP, looking to strengthen its base in the state, may go for a 50-50 seat sharing formula with the ruling AIADMK on nearly 1.25 lakh seats, The Indian Express reported. The BJP is expecting at least 15 per cent seats in the share of NDA.

As per the report, the AIADMK has confirmed that it will have to share half the seats with NDA partners that also comprises DMDK and PMK. The seats that are likely to be shared include the posts in panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

A BJP leader, who is part of negotiations, said there will be close to 100s of BJP leaders in the local bodies after election. Speaking to the Indian Express, he said his party hopes to win 3,000 to 5,000 seats and that his party will have at least three mayors. He expressed confidence that a good show in local bodies elections will ensure BJP more MLAs and MPs strengthening the party further.

Confirming the seat sharing, an AIADMK minister added that the details of the deal, number of seats in rural and urban are NDA is yet to be finalised along with three mayor posts for BJP.

He observed that while his party won’t be able to give three mayor posts to BJP, it is almost confirmed that mayor post in Coimbatore is likely to go to the BJP .

His party colleague C Ponnaiyan, when asked about the AIADMK sharing half of the total seats with NDA, said it is premature to talk about seat sharing agreements. Another BJP leader H Raja also maintained that AIADMK is part of the NDA alliance in the upcoming local body election.