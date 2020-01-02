Tamil Nadu local body election results Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Tamil Nadu local body election results. (File Photo/PTI)

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls Results Live Updates: Security has been tightened across the 315 centres in Tamil Nadu where counting of votes for local body elections will be held today. First trends are likely to emerge by 10 am. Polling for 313 panchayats in Tamil Nadu were held in two phases on December 27 and 30. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), while the first phase witnessed 76.19 per cent voter turnout and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent voting. Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the local body polls for 91,975 posts such as Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member.

Read More