  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tamil Nadu local body election results Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Tamil Nadu local body election results Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

By: |
Updated:Jan 02, 2020 9:21:22 am

Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results Live: Polling for 313 panchayats in Tamil Nadu were held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

tamil nadu local body results, tamil nadu panchayat election resultsTamil Nadu local body election results. (File Photo/PTI)

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls Results Live Updates: Security has been tightened across the 315 centres in Tamil Nadu where counting of votes for local body elections will be held today. First trends are likely to emerge by 10 am. Polling for 313 panchayats in Tamil Nadu were held in two phases on December 27 and 30. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), while the first phase witnessed 76.19 per cent voter turnout and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent voting. Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the local body polls for 91,975 posts such as Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member.

 

Read More

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu local body, Panchayat election results Live Updates, Live Streaming

Highlights

    09:21 (IST)02 Jan 2020
    Tamil Nadu Local Body Election Results LIVE

    The first trends for Tamil Nadu Panchayat elections are expected to start churning out by 10 AM. Polling for various local bodies were held in two phases on December 27 and December 30. 

    Earlier on December 6, the Supreme Court ordered a hold on elections for local bodies in Tamil Nadu's nine new districts. These nine districts were recently carved out from four existing districts. The court had ordered that the local body elections in the remaining districts will be held as per the earlier schedule.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Where will Pakistani non-Muslims go, to Italy, asks MoS Home
    2CAA protests: Vadodara police to follow UP counterparts, to recover compensation for damage
    3TMC observes foundation day as ‘Citizens’ Day’, vows to continue protests till CAA is withdrawn