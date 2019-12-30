Tamil Nadu local body election Live: Polling underway in second phase of rural local bodies polls

Tamil Nadu local body election, Panchayat election in Tamil Nadu: Polling underway in second phase.

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: Polling in the second and final phase of the local body polls is underway in Tamil Nadu. The polling began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM. A total of 158 Panchayat Unions are going to polls today. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), security has been beefed up in areas where polling is underway. There has been no report of any untoward incident so far. Nearly 1.28 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the rural local body polls today. They will elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats. The TNSEC said 25,008 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

