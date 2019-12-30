  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tamil Nadu local body election Live: Polling underway in second phase of rural local bodies polls

Tamil Nadu local body election Live: Polling underway in second phase of rural local bodies polls

By: |
Updated:Dec 30, 2019 10:48:55 am

Local body election in Tamil Nadu 2019, Panchayat election in Tamil Nadu 2019: The results of the local body polls in Tamil Nadu will be declared on January 2 next year.

Local body election in Tamil Nadu, panchayat election in Tamil Nadu 2019, voter list 2019 Tamil NaduTamil Nadu local body election, Panchayat election in Tamil Nadu: Polling underway in second phase.

Tamil Nadu Local Body Polls: Polling in the second and final phase of the local body polls is underway in Tamil Nadu. The polling began at 7 AM and will conclude at 5 PM. A total of 158 Panchayat Unions are going to polls today. According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), security has been beefed up in areas where polling is underway. There has been no report of any untoward incident so far. Nearly 1.28 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the rural local body polls today. They will elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats. The TNSEC said 25,008 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:48 (IST)30 Dec 2019
    TN local body polls: Polling underway in the second phase

    Polling in the second phase of the rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu began at 7 AM on Monday. This is the final phase of local body elections. According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, the polling process will end at 5 PM.

    The first phase polling for the rural local bodies was held on December 27. The overall polling percentage was 76.19%. The results will be declared on January 2.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Ahmedabad: 81 detained as they gather for anti-CAA protest
    2North India in frigid grip of cold; schools closed, rail, air traffic hit
    3PM Modi trying to divide country through CAA, NPR, NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi