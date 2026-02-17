Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 in the state assembly.

Focus on Economic Growth and Investment

During his speech, Thennarasu emphasised the state’s economic progress, noting that Tamil Nadu has successfully attracted foreign investment while simultaneously promoting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises.

He credited the state’s growth to the visionary leadership of “Kalaignar” M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai, and stated that multiple development schemes implemented over the past five years have contributed to significant growth across various sectors.

Balancing Development with Cultural Pride

Thennarasu also highlighted the government’s commitment to preserving the Tamil language and its rich cultural heritage, reflecting a blend of economic and cultural priorities.

“We have not only attracted foreign investments but have also strengthened the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises. Over the past five years, we have implemented various development schemes. It is the visionary leadership of Kalaignar and Anna that has enabled Tamil Nadu to achieve significant growth across multiple sectors today.

The DMK government is committed to protecting the diverse and multi-dimensional richness of the Tamil language,” the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister said.

Promoting Tamil Language and Heritage

He highlighted the translation of 27 books of Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s works into simple Tamil, the declaration of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu as the state song, and the publication of Thanthai Periyar’s works in 21 languages. Efforts are also underway to translate the Thirukkural into the United Nations’ official languages.

He stated that the government has established several museums to celebrate Tamil heritage and plans to set up new museums at a cost of Rs 285 crore, underscoring the state’s focus on cultural pride alongside economic development.

“Increased funds are being allocated to women’s self-help groups. The works of Dr B.R. Ambedkar have been translated into simple Tamil, and 27 books have been published so far. The Government of Tamil Nadu has declared the “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” as the State Song. The works of Thanthai Periyar have been published in 21 languages. Several museums have been established to showcase Tamil pride. Efforts are underway to translate the Thirukkural into the official languages of the United Nations,” said the Tamil Nadu finance minister.

Thennarasu announced increased funding for women’s self-help groups and highlighted the Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme, which has benefited 1.31 crore women by providing Rs 5,000 per beneficiary. Other initiatives, such as the Vidiyal Travel Scheme and the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, aim to advance women’s social and economic development.

The Minister also noted that relief materials worth Rs 197 crore had been provided to Sri Lanka to support its ongoing economic crisis, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s commitment to regional solidarity and humanitarian assistance.

“The Women’s Entitlement Scheme is a pioneering initiative in India. A total of Rs 6,500 crore was distributed in a single day across Tamil Nadu, providing Rs 5,000 per beneficiary to women. Schemes such as the Vidiyal Travel Scheme and the Pudhumai Penn Scheme are being implemented to advance women’s progress.

To help Sri Lanka overcome its economic crisis, relief materials worth Rs 197 crore have been provided. The Kalaignar Women’s Entitlement Scheme is benefiting 1.31 crore women,” said Thennarasu.

Thennarasu announced that 3,632 persons with disabilities have been appointed in local bodies, with a 4 per cent reservation for government employment and promotions. He added that the interim budget allocates Rs 5,463 crore to all social security schemes and Rs 48,534 crore to the School Education Department, underscoring a commitment to inclusive growth and education.

“In local bodies, 3,632 persons with disabilities have been appointed. Reservation has been provided in promotions for persons with disabilities. A 4 per cent reservation has been granted to persons with disabilities in government employment. In the Interim Budget, Rs 5,463 crore has been allocated for all social security schemes. In the Interim Budget, Rs 48,534 crore has been allocated to the School Education Department,” he said.