Tamil Nadu: Income Tax searches underway at premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

The Income Tax department on Friday launched coordinated searches across 40 different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, reported PTI, quoting sources.

The raids are being undertaken at the residences and offices of various government contractors who have alleged links with the senior DMK leader Balaji, who is from Karur. Balaji also holds the portfolio of Prohibition and Excise.

The raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur, Coimbatore, and other places.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car which is used by Income Tax officials. The windscreen was damaged by miscreants.

The raids come at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on an official foreign tour.