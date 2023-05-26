scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu: Income Tax searches underway at premises linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji

The raids are being undertaken at the residences and offices of various government contractors who have alleged links with the senior DMK leader Balaji.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
DMK, Balaji Senthil
People outside the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji during a raid by Income Tax officials, in Karur, Friday, May 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Income Tax department on Friday launched coordinated searches across 40 different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, reported PTI, quoting sources.

The raids are being undertaken at the residences and offices of various government contractors who have alleged links with the senior DMK leader Balaji, who is from Karur. Balaji also holds the portfolio of Prohibition and Excise.

The raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur, Coimbatore, and other places.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car which is used by Income Tax officials. The windscreen was damaged by miscreants.

The raids come at a time when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is on an official foreign tour.

First published on: 26-05-2023 at 11:47 IST

