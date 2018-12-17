Tamil Nadu half-yearly question papers leaked on WhatsApp, FIR registered

A student of Class XII from Madurai city told the daily that he and his classmates received entire question papers for Mathematics and Computer Science examinations on WhatsApp. (IE)

The question papers of the ongoing common half-yearly examinations in Tamil Nadu’s state board and matriculation schools have been leaked, a media report said today. According to The Hindu, the questions papers for the ongoing half-yearly examinations for various classes were allegedly leaked on WhatsApp. The security breach was reported last week at a government-aided school in Devakottai of Sivaganga district.

Following the reports of the breach, the officials from the School Education Department conducted enquiries but could not find the source of the leaks, therefore no action was taken.

A student of Class XII from Madurai city told the daily that he and his classmates received entire question papers for Mathematics and Computer Science examinations on WhatsApp. “Most of my friends came well prepared. The actual question papers we got were exactly the same as we received in WhatsApp,” the student said.

The Hindu also spoke to some other students who revealed that they were not receiving all question papers at once. “The papers are leaked just a day or two before a particular exam,” a Class XII student said. A teacher running a tuition centre in the city too admitted that most of his students had the question papers in advance.

Chief Educational Officer A Palumuthu acknowledged that a breach was reported in a Higher Secondary School in Devakottai. He further said that a probe was being carried out by the police in the case.

Sivaganga SP T Jayachandran said that the question papers of only Tamil and English subjects were there on the day of the incident. “We recovered the physical copies that were taken out. Our enquiry so far had shown that nobody took pictures,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking on whether exams would be re-conducted, Madurai CEO MKC Subashini said that the decision on postponement or modification of question papers must be taken at the state level.