Tamil Nadu Gutkha scam: CBI raids 40 places in Chennai; houses of Health Minister, DGP, ex-top cop searched

In a major development, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths have launched a massive search operation in as many as 40 places across Tamil Nadu capital Chennai in connection with the alleged Gutkha scam. As per ANI report, residents of state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran, ex-DGP S George and other police officers were being searched. While the DGP resides at Mogappair, George stays at Maduravoyal.

The scam came to light on July 8, 2017, when income tax sleuths raided the godown, offices and residences of a pan masala and gutka (a concoction of tobacco and pan masala) manufacturer in Tamil Nadu, who had been facing charges of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore. The manufacture, storage and sale of the chewable forms of tobacco, including gutka and pan masala were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013. During the raids, the department had seized a diary containing names of those who had been allegedly paid by the gutka manufacturers.

The case was sent to the CBI by the Madras High Court in April this year on the plea of a DMK leader. The agency had registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Central Excise Department and the Food Safety Department in May.