The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a 25% salary hike for employees working at TASMAC liquor outlets. The move is intended to curb corruption, improve employee welfare and end the long-standing practice of customers being charged extra for liquor bottles. The wage revision is part of the state government’s effort to reform the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which operates liquor retail outlets across the state.

Salary hike linked to anti-corruption drive

According to the government, one key reason behind the raise is to discourage the alleged practice of collecting an additional Rs 10 per liquor bottle from customers, a complaint that has repeatedly surfaced at TASMAC outlets.

Explaining the decision to reporters, Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister Vignesh said that improving employees’ pay will reduce the incentive for such practices and enhance accountability across state-run liquor shops. The revised pay structure is also expected to improve the overall welfare of TASMAC employees.

First major revision in two decades

The minister also said such a salary revision had not been implemented for TASMAC employees in the last 20 years, making it one of the most significant wage increases for the workforce in recent years. While the government has announced the 25% hike, detailed implementation guidelines are expected to be issued separately.

Part of wider TASMAC reforms

The salary revision comes months after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands. According to the government, Tamil Nadu has 4,765 TASMAC liquor outlets, of which 717 were identified for closure, including 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 outlets near educational institutions and 255 outlets near bus stands.

The government described the closures as a social reform initiative aimed at reducing easy access to alcohol in sensitive public spaces.

Political leaders welcome the move

The decision to shut liquor outlets had received support from across the political spectrum. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan welcomed the move, urging the government to continue closing more liquor shops and strengthen regulation of alcohol sales across the state.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also backed the decision, calling it a response to a long-standing public demand and saying it would improve the safety of women, students and the general public.

The salary hike for TASMAC employees is the latest in a series of measures announced by the TVK government since assuming office. Alongside reforms in liquor retailing, the government has introduced several welfare and governance initiatives, including free electricity for domestic consumers, the creation of a dedicated women’s safety force, and the establishment of anti-drug units in every district.