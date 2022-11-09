Tamil Nadu Governor ‘threat to peace’, sack him immediately: DMK-led alliance to President Murmu

The ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu has said that the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking the immediate “sacking” of the state Governor RN Ravi, who has drawn the state’s ire over several issues. Calling Ravi a “threat to the peace and the tranquility of the state,” the DMK-led alliance has accused the Governor of stoking “communal hatred” and harming the interests of the people by hindering the progress of “a democratically elected government from serving the people.”

Also Read| Why did it take four days to recommend Coimbatore blast case to NIA? Tamil Nadu Governor questions Stalin govt

Pointing towards several cases of friction between the state and the Governor, the SPA, in its memorandum, dated November 2, 2022 stated that several bills pending before his office including the NEET bill and bill seeking the transfer of power from the Chancellor (Governor) to the state to appoint Vice Chancellors as “unbecoming of the Governor,” accusing him of delaying his assent to several bills passed by the legislative assembly.



Also Read | Congress rebukes Shashi Tharoor over ‘election fraud’ charges

“Clearly, Thiru (Mr) R N Ravi has violated the oath he took under Article 159 to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu. Far from it, he has been instigating communal hatred, and is a threat to the peace and tranquility of the State… therefore by his conduct and actions, Thiru R N Ravi has proved that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor and therefore he deserves to be sacked immediately,” the MPs wrote in the 9-page memorandum submitted to the President, as reported by news agency PTI.