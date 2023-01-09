Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walks out of Assembly after CM Stalin objects to portions of speech

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the Assembly on Monday after Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Speaker to take on record only the speech prepared by the state government and remove portions added by the Governor, reported PTI.

Immediately after Ravi began his speech, marking the commencement of the year’s first session, legislators from the ruling DMK, and its allies Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) started raising slogans against the Governor for his remarks that ‘Tamizhagam’ rather than ‘Tamil Nadu’ would be an appropriate name for the state.

The DMK MLAs raised slogans against him saying “don’t impose BJP, RSS, ideology”.

#WATCH | Chennai: A ruckus breaks out at the Tamil Nadu assembly soon after Governor RN Ravi begins his address as the Session begins.



A few MLAs of DMK alliance parties are raising slogans against the Governor.



Governor Ravi skipped portions of the government-prepared customary address in the Assembly. ‘Dravidian model’ were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin moved a resolution and it was adopted by the House, and the Governor immediately left.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that the government did not get the Raj Bhavan’s concurrence for the prepared speech to be read by the Governor.