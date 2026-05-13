Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test Live: Will Vijay’s TVK pass the confidence vote? AIADMK faction eyes power share
Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Floor Test Live: The floor test will be a decisive moment for the fledgling TVK administration as it seeks to formally prove its majority and consolidate power in Tamil Nadu’s politically volatile landscape.
Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Floor Test Live: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, will face its first major test of strength today as it gears up for a crucial floor test in the 234-member Legislative Assembly. The majority mark stands at 118. With TVK holding 107 seats after Vijay vacated the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, the party has been engaged in intense last-minute negotiations to secure allied support. Over the past 48 hours, the Chief Minister held a series of high-level meetings, visiting Congress headquarters, the residence of VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, IUML leaders, and AIADMK rebel CV Shanmugam.
TVK’s strength is currently bolstered by support from 13 Congress MLAs, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPM. The recent switch by rebel AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj has pushed the alliance’s tally to 120 seats, crossing the majority threshold.
Adding further muscle is the reported backing of a significant faction of nearly 30 AIADMK MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, which could comfortably tilt the scales in favour of the Vijay government.
The floor test on Wednesday will be a decisive moment for the fledgling TVK administration as it seeks to formally prove its majority and consolidate power in Tamil Nadu’s politically volatile landscape.
AIADMK rift deepens: Rebels back Vijay, slam EPS leadership
The floor test has ignited a dramatic split in AIADMK, founded by MG Ramachandran, with rebels accusing General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of plotting a DMK alliance post their 47-seat election loss. CV Shanmugam, backed by the majority faction, declared, “We started this party against the DMK. For 53 years, we did politics against the DMK. If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will vanish. We decided to support the TVK, which got the victory.”
Legal hurdles and last-minute boosts: Supreme Court plea and ally endorsements
Complicating matters, Madras High Court barred TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating via an interim order, following DMK’s KR Periyakaruppan’s petition alleging postal ballot irregularities in Tirupattur- where Sethupathi won by one vote, including a misplaced ballot from Vellore. The court mandated preserving ballots and footage, despite Election Commission’s stance that post-counting complaints warrant no action.
Live Updates
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test Live:
09:29 (IST) 13 May 2026
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: AIADMK General Secretary along with his MLAs arrives at Tamil Nadu Assembly
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami, along with his MLAs, arrives at the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The TVK govt will face confidence test in the Assembly today.
09:20 (IST) 13 May 2026
Tamil Nadu govt Floor Test Live: 'There is no need to worry', says AIADMK leader
AIADMK MLAs arrive at the residence of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. An AIADMK leader says, "All decisions will be taken by Edappadi K Palaniswami. About 25 MLAs will come here. The majority is on our side. All the people will be at our party only. All will be convinced. There is no need to worry... We have a good experience with Edappadi Palaniswami. We will wait and see. All will be right."
09:09 (IST) 13 May 2026
Tamil Nadu govt Floor Test Live: AIADMK MLA Shanmugam arrives at Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam arrived at Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to face floor test today in Chennai.