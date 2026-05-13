Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Floor Test Highlights: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has won floor test with around 144 votes as it faced its first major test of strength today in the 234-member Legislative Assembly. The majority mark stands at 118. TN Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has announced that Vijay’s TVK has won floor test. Meanwhile, AIADMK removed as many as 29 MLAs from post for supporting Vijay’s TVK.



With TVK holding 107 seats after Vijay vacated the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, the party has been earlier engaged in intense last-minute negotiations to secure allied support. Over the past 48 hours, the Chief Minister held a series of high-level meetings, visiting Congress headquarters, the residence of VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, IUML leaders, and AIADMK rebel CV Shanmugam.

TVK’s strength is currently bolstered by support from 13 Congress MLAs, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPM. The recent switch by rebel AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj has pushed the alliance’s tally to 120 seats, crossing the majority threshold.

Adding further muscle is the reported backing of a significant faction of nearly 30 AIADMK MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, which could comfortably tilt the scales in favour of the Vijay government.

The floor test on Wednesday will be a decisive moment for the fledgling TVK administration as it seeks to formally prove its majority and consolidate power in Tamil Nadu’s politically volatile landscape.

AIADMK rift deepens: Rebels back Vijay, slam EPS leadership

The floor test has ignited a dramatic split in AIADMK, founded by MG Ramachandran, with rebels accusing General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of plotting a DMK alliance post their 47-seat election loss. CV Shanmugam, backed by the majority faction, declared, “We started this party against the DMK. For 53 years, we did politics against the DMK. If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will vanish. We decided to support the TVK, which got the victory.”

Legal hurdles and last-minute boosts: Supreme Court plea and ally endorsements

Complicating matters, Madras High Court barred TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating via an interim order, following DMK’s KR Periyakaruppan’s petition alleging postal ballot irregularities in Tirupattur- where Sethupathi won by one vote, including a misplaced ballot from Vellore. The court mandated preserving ballots and footage, despite Election Commission’s stance that post-counting complaints warrant no action.

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