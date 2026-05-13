Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Floor Test Highlights: Tamil Nadu’s newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has won floor test with around 144 votes as it faced its first major test of strength today in the 234-member Legislative Assembly. The majority mark stands at 118. TN Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has announced that Vijay’s TVK has won floor test. Meanwhile, AIADMK removed as many as 29 MLAs from post for supporting Vijay’s TVK.
With TVK holding 107 seats after Vijay vacated the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, the party has been earlier engaged in intense last-minute negotiations to secure allied support. Over the past 48 hours, the Chief Minister held a series of high-level meetings, visiting Congress headquarters, the residence of VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, IUML leaders, and AIADMK rebel CV Shanmugam.
TVK’s strength is currently bolstered by support from 13 Congress MLAs, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI, and CPM. The recent switch by rebel AMMK MLA S. Kamaraj has pushed the alliance’s tally to 120 seats, crossing the majority threshold.
Adding further muscle is the reported backing of a significant faction of nearly 30 AIADMK MLAs, led by CV Shanmugam and SP Velumani, which could comfortably tilt the scales in favour of the Vijay government.
The floor test on Wednesday will be a decisive moment for the fledgling TVK administration as it seeks to formally prove its majority and consolidate power in Tamil Nadu’s politically volatile landscape.
AIADMK rift deepens: Rebels back Vijay, slam EPS leadership
The floor test has ignited a dramatic split in AIADMK, founded by MG Ramachandran, with rebels accusing General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of plotting a DMK alliance post their 47-seat election loss. CV Shanmugam, backed by the majority faction, declared, “We started this party against the DMK. For 53 years, we did politics against the DMK. If we join an alliance with the DMK, then the AIADMK will vanish. We decided to support the TVK, which got the victory.”
Legal hurdles and last-minute boosts: Supreme Court plea and ally endorsements
Complicating matters, Madras High Court barred TVK MLA Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating via an interim order, following DMK’s KR Periyakaruppan’s petition alleging postal ballot irregularities in Tirupattur- where Sethupathi won by one vote, including a misplaced ballot from Vellore. The court mandated preserving ballots and footage, despite Election Commission’s stance that post-counting complaints warrant no action.
Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test Live:
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'Hope Vijay fulfil people's demand,' says BJP leader Ajay Alok
On TVK winning floor test with majority, BJP leader Ajay Alok said, "There has been a seismic change in Tamil Nadu. An imminent end to Dravidian politics can be seen. It's the dawn of a new era, people have a lot of hope, and we hope Vijay will be able to fulfil them."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: CM C Joseph Vijay calls DMK 'arrogant'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday (May 13) slammed the DMK over its argument that TVK didn't have the majority. In a post on X, he called the DMK "arrogant".
"The Honorable Leader of the Opposition, in his usual style, took up the old, stale argument that we do not have the support of the majority of the people of Tamil Nadu. Regarding that, the entire nation knows that all of you, the people of Tamil Nadu, must be laughing hysterically, thinking of the DMK government that won all 234 seats in 2006 with 100 per cent votes and obtained a 'single majority (?) '. The arrogant DMK, which knows everything, will never understand reality. Therefore, let us share some facts about votes with the people," he wrote.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: Will watch government's actions for six months, says MDMK chief
Speaking to reporters, MDMK chief Vaiko said, "I appreciate CM Vijay for supporting healthy politics. Our stance is the same as that of the DMK, we will watch the government's actions for six months."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'Party leader has right to appoint whip,' says AIADMK MLA Shanmugam
Speaking to media, rebel AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam said, "As per the 10th schedule of the constitution, there is a provision, Clause 4 clearly says that the political party leader has the right to appoint the whip."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: CM Vijay thanks allies for supporting his TVK during floor test
Taking to X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said, "The confidence motion seeking public trust in the people's government that has established a democracy with a conscience was brought to the Assembly today. The confidence motion, supported and voted in favor by the people through public trust, has been victorious for our government formed thereby."
மனசாட்சி உள்ள மக்களாட்சி அமைத்துள்ள மக்கள் அரசின் மீதான நம்பிக்கை கோரும் தீர்மானம், இன்று சட்டமன்றத்தில் கொண்டுவரப்பட்டது. மக்கள் நம்பிக்கை மூலம் அமைக்கப்பட்ட நமது அரசுக்கு ஆதரவு அளிக்கப்பட்டும் வாக்களிக்கப்பட்டும் நம்பிக்கைத் தீர்மானம் வெற்றி பெற்றுள்ளது.— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 13, 2026
இந்த வெற்றிக்குக்…
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: DMDK leader opposes CM Vijay's astronomer's appoint for key post
Addressing the media, DMDK General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth said, "The people of Tamil Nadu condemn the appointment of Radhan Pandit on a senior post. This is condemnable."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: AIADMK rebel MLA targets EPS after 25 MLAs support CM Vijay
AIADMK rebel leader CV Shanmugam claimed that 25 party MLAs supported Chief Minister Vijay during the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test, directly contradicting AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaking after the trust vote, Shanmugam alleged that EPS was "lying" about 47 AIADMK MLAs signing a resolution opposing support to the TVK government.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: MNM President Kamal Haasan lauds CM Vijay's move to shut over 700 TASMAC shops across state
Speaking to reporters, MNM President and MP Kamal Haasan said, "My congratulations to the new government (Tamil Nadu). The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It had been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from the film industry."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'TVK does not have the support of majority voters,' says Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (May 13) said the TVK government in the state did not enjoy the support of majority voters and questioned its choice of taking the support of a section of AIADMK MLAs after slamming the party for corruption earlier.
In his speech during the proceedings of the TVK government's floor test, he also urged the government to continue the welfare schemes that were launched by the previous DMK dispensation. The DMK walked out and abstained from voting during the confidence vote, which the C Joseph Vijay-led government won by a comfortable margin of 144.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam on party MLAs supporting TVK
AIADMK MLA CV Shanmugam said, "On behalf of AIADMK, 25 MLAs have supported TVK Leader TN CM Vijay. EPS is lying on the issue of signature of 47 MLAs on the resolution to not support TVK. When did the 47 MLAs sign this resolution, as claimed by EPS? He cannot claim this as no such meeting on a resolution took place. The letter given by EPS to the Speaker was forged."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: DMK MLA SS Sivasankar on AIADMK joining hands with the TVK
Speaking to reporters, DMK MLA SS Sivasankar said, "During the election campaign, he (Vijay) spoke about giving a clean government, so this action tarnishes his image. He is involved in horse trading and took the support of AIADMK MLAs. Open horse-trading happened. Mannargudi Kamaraj MLA also switched to the TVK camp. Nearly 25 AIADMK MLAs supported Vijay. This is very disappointing."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: TVK MLA Abishek talks about closure of over 700 TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu
TVK MLA Abishek said, "We are going to see good things happen in Tamil Nadu now. 717 TASMAC stores have been closed. We will take more steps in this direction."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: EPS alleges Assembly rule violation after Speaker allows SP Velumani to speak
Following Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his party TVK's victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly floor test, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami objected to Speaker JCD Prabakar allowing rebel MLA SP Velumani to speak during the proceedings.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: TVK's Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment revoked
TVK spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister revoked.
TVK spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel's appointment as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister revoked. pic.twitter.com/4j2tAohBUa— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'We have full confidence in TVK,' says IUML MLA AM Shahjahan
Speaking to reporters, IUML MLA AM Shahjahan said, "We supported this govt (TVK). We have confidence in this government. We have given support for five years."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'People of Tamil Nadu have shown their trust in our leader,' says TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar
Speaking to reporters, TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said, "The people of Tamil Nadu have shown their trust in our leader and they have voted for our leader. In the floor voting, we have shown our majority for the government. 144 MLAs have voted. This will be a people's government. Our leaders will fulfil all the promises we have made during the election. People wanted a change in this election, and they voted for the change."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'People have given considerable number of seats to TVK', says BJP's Vinoj Selvam
BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam says, “The people have given a considerable number of seats to TVK, so it can be seen as a sort of mandate. However, it is not a clear mandate for Vijay to become Chief Minister and lead the state for the next five years. What is very concerning is that he has now joined hands with all the parties he had supposedly opposed prior to the elections, especially considering that he had projected himself to the people as being against nepotism. Let him take some time to assess the situation and begin delivering on the large number of promises he has made to the people. Only after that will we be able to properly evaluate and discuss TVK’s prospects in Tamil Nadu.”
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'TN people condemn appointment of Radhan Pandit on senior post', says DMDK MLA
DMDK General Secretary and MLA Premalatha Vijayakanth says, "The people of Tamil Nadu condemn the appointment of Radhan Pandit on a senior post. This is condemnable."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'TVK govt belongs to all people of Tamil Nadu', says CM Vijay
After winning the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay addressed the House and thanked all parties and legislators who supported the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the floor test. Calling the alliance a 'makkal alliance', Vijay asserted that his government is not driven by communal politics and would work for every section of society. He said the government belonged not only to those who voted for him, but also to those who opposed him in the elections.
Supreme Court stays the Madras High Court’s interim order to restrain TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupati from participating in the Assembly proceedings in Tamil Nadu over a postal ballot mix-up.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: TVK govt wins 'Floor Test' in TN Assembly
TVK government wins Floor Test in Tamil Nadu Assembly with majority of around 144 MLAs voting in favour of Vijay's party.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: Vijay's TVK wins floor test with 144 votes
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's TVK wins floor test with 144 votes in TN Assembly today (May 13). TVK govt has won vote of confidence, announces TN Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: DMK leader Panneerselvam leaves from TN Assembly
DMK leader O Panneerselvam leaves from Tamil Nadu Assembly as his party MLAs staged a walkout ahead of the Floor Test of TVK govt
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'Not all people in state voted for TVK', says LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin
In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Today, the Floor test is taking place. Not all people in the state voted for TVK. Out of 4.93 crore total votes, only 1.72 crore people voted for TVK. The remaining 65% voted against TVK. Even people who voted for TVK are now realising it. Only a party with the majority mark of 118 can form the government. TVK leader contested in two constituencies and has now resigned from one seat without even visiting the people to thank them. TVK now has only 106 members, as the MLA has been restrained by the court from voting. TVK has secured support from parties aligned with DMK. They have extended outside support to ensure that President’s Rule is not imposed in the state. You made an MLA vote in your favour without informing his party leadership." "AIADMK is split into two. People are questioning whether there was any exchange behind this political change. During the campaign, you refused to even name AIADMK in your manifesto and referred to them only as ‘other parties’. But now you are meeting those same leaders, and there are talks of offering them ministerial berths. We are walking out of the Assembly. Once we walk out, you will get the majority. I request you not to politicise the welfare schemes introduced by our government."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: 'Will vote against TVK govt', says Edappadi Palaniswami
In the Legislative Assembly, AIADMK MLA Edappadi K Palaniswami says, "We will vote against the TVK government."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: DMK MLAs walk out of Tamil Nadu Assembly
DMK MLAs walk out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly before the Floor test of the TVK government
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: DMK MLA Ansari opposes TVK govt in TN Assembly
DMK MLA Thamimun Ansari slams TVK government on Officer on Special Duty appointment issue. DMK MLA Thamimun Ansari opposes TVK government.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: EPS faction opposes Velumani after AIADMK rebel leader supports TVK govt
AIADMK rebel leader S P Velumani declares support to TVK government. EPS faction opposed Velumani in Tamil Nadu Assembly today.
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: VCK extends unconditional support to TVK govt in TN
Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, VCK MLA Vanni Arasu says, "Secular parties, including VCK, have extended unconditional support to the government and expressed confidence that the government would complete its five-year term successfully. The support was extended to prevent the BJP’s alleged indirect attempt to bring Governor’s Rule and stressed the need to protect state rights. The government should strongly voice concerns on state rights, fishermen’s issues, and constituency delimitation. A special law against honour killings should be implemented. Welfare schemes such as the breakfast scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, and 200 units of free electricity should continue for the next five years..."
Tamil Nadu government Floor Test Live: EPS wonders if it was correct for CM to side with one group of AIADMK
Edappadi Palaniswami wonders if it was correct for CM to side with one group of AIADMK.