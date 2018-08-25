Tamil Nadu government lays foundation stone for Special Investment Region in Krishnagiri

The Tamil Nadu government today laid the foundation stone for developing a Special Investment Region (SIR) in Krishnagiri district, as part of its efforts to boost economic growth in northern parts of the state. Chief Minister K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone through video conferencing from here and the SIR would be developed jointly by GMR Infrastructures Ltd and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), an official release here said.

The GMR Krishnagiri SIR will come up on 2,100 acres in Denkanikottai and Shoolagiri taluks in that district, it said. The SIR was part of the government’s steps to boost economic growth of the northern districts and it will have “world-class” roads, drainage systems, water and sewage treatment plants, power and internet supply to attract investments, it added.

“The plan estimate of the SIR is about Rs 2,420 crore. Its completion in 7-8 years will pave the way for attracting investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore and generate jobs to about 60,000 persons,” the release said. Senior officials of the state government including Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, besides GMR Group Chairman, GM Rao were present during the event.