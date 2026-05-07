While political tensions in Tamil Nadu are on a rise, a fresh trouble is closing in on actor-turned-politician “Thalapathy” Vijay eyeing on hung assembly. If Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay fails to secure the majority mark by Sunday (May 10), the state would face a serious political crisis in its hung assembly.

With the state’s legislative term ending on Sunday, the Governor will have limited options: either invite another party or coalition that can show majority, call for President’s Rule, or opt for a fresh election.

However, the situation is complicated by post-poll manoeuvres, including AIADMK shifting MLAs to Puducherry and MK Stalin‘s surprise offer of support.

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Tight timeline and constitutional options

Tamil Nadu Assembly’s tenure will end on May 10, giving Vijay and his party a short window to form the government. Winning the elections as the single largest party with 108 seats, TVK is likely to be invited first by the Governor. If it fails to reach the magic number of 118, the Governor may explore other possibilities, including inviting a coalition led by DMK or AIADMK.

MK Stalin’s on TVK forming government in Tamil Nadu

In a statement, DMK president and caretaker Chief Minister MK Stalin said his party would “let Vijay form the government and watch” without disturbing it for at least six months. This remark by the DMK has added a new dimension to the unfolding political drama.

AIADMK MLAs in resort

On another front, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has shifted several of its winning MLAs to a resort in Puducherry in a bid to prevent poaching and keep its flock together. The party is open to supporting TVK from outside under certain conditions, though formal talks are underway.

What are the possible scenarios for Vijay

Scenario 1: If Left and VCK join hands with Vijay, the TVK, with 108 seats, will align with Congress that secured 5 seats. The coalition will also include CPI, CPM and VCK which secured 2 seats each, bringing the total to 119.

Scenario 2: If Vijay fails to prove his party’s majority, the chances of other parties forming a coalition is high. This includes DMK + Congress + smaller parties or AIADMK-led front may try to stake claim. With AIADMK securing 47 seats in the state, it could also join hands with smaller parties and rebel DMK MLAs to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Scenario 3: In case if no party or alliance is able to prove majority by May 10, the Governor can call for imposition of President’s Rule, leading to dissolution of the Assembly and fresh elections within six months.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, followed by DMK with 59 seats and AIADMK with 47 seats. No party has reached the majority mark of 118 on its own.