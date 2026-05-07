Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live: In a significant twist to the unfolding political drama in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin has extended support to TVK leader Vijay, stating that his party does not want any constitutional crisis and is ready to let Vijay form the government. “Let Vijay form the government, don’t want any constitutional crisis,” he told The Times of India.

This unexpected move comes even as TVK remains short of the majority mark with an effective strength of 107 seats in the 233-member Assembly. It marks a sharp departure from the late Wednesday developments, where DMK and AIADMK were actively exploring a possible alliance as a fallback option if Vijay failed to prove his majority. Stalin’s statement appears to ease immediate tensions and could pave the way for Vijay’s swearing-in, provided the Governor is satisfied with the support letters.

‘Don’t want any constitutional crisis’: DMK Chief Stalin

Stalin while in conversation with TOI said that the DMK was keen to avoid any constitutional crisis or the need for fresh elections in the near future. He said he hoped the new government would continue the welfare schemes launched by his administration, while also implementing the key promises made by TVK in its election manifesto.

When asked about his top priorities, Stalin highlighted the importance of continuing the free breakfast scheme for schoolchildren and the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, the Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance provided to women heads of households. Responding to Vijay’s poll promise of Rs 2,500 per month to women, Stalin noted that fulfilling such a high amount would be challenging and urged the new government to at least retain the existing Rs 1,000 scheme implemented by the DMK.

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