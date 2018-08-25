​​​
Tamil Nadu government despatches ‘Amma’ drinking water bottles for Kerala

Tamil Nadu government today despatched one lakh litres of 'Amma' brand of bottled drinking water to flood-hit Kerala from here.

Tamil Nadu government despatches ‘Amma’ drinking water bottles for Kerala (File photo)

Tamil Nadu government today despatched one lakh litres of ‘Amma’ brand of bottled drinking water to flood-hit Kerala from here. Flagging off 11 lorries carrying the water bottles, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said the government continues to help the people of the neighbouring state.

A total of 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials worth Rs 4 crore has also been sent, he said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already announced Rs 10-crore financial assistance for that state, he said. Besides, a non-governmental organisation has donated a water-purifying machine worth Rs 5 lakh, which is also part of the relief materials sent today, he said.

CPI has also sent relief materials worth Rs 10 lakh collected by party, its leader M Arumugham said. The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 3 lakh from the party would be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters for carrying out relief work.

