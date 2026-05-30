The Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 2,044.46 crore crop‑loan waiver targeting marginal and small farmers who borrowed from cooperative banks, saying the measure will fully waive loans up to Rs 50,000 and provide graded relief for higher outstanding amounts. The package, the government said, will benefit 14,22,000 farmers and applies to cooperative‑bank loans taken between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026.

Scope and scale of the waiver

Under the scheme, marginal farmers with outstanding loans below Rs 50,000 will receive a full waiver. Small farmers with debts below Rs 50,000 will receive 50 per cent relief. For loans above Rs 50,000 the government has prescribed graded relief as follows- loans between Rs 50,001 and Rs 60,000- waiver of Rs 40,000; Rs 60,001–70,000 — Rs 30,000; Rs 70,001–80,000 — Rs 20,000; Rs 80,001–1,00,000 — Rs 10,000; and loans above Rs 1,00,000 — relief of Rs 5,000. Officials said the decision will require additional expenditure of Rs 2,044.46 crore from the state exchequer.

For loans above Rs 50,000, relief will be provided on a graded basis:

Loans between Rs 50,001 and Rs 60,000: waiver of Rs 40,000

Loans between Rs 60,001 and Rs 70,000: waiver of Rs 30,000

Loans between Rs 70,001 and Rs 80,000: waiver of Rs 20,000

Loans between Rs 80,001 and Rs 1,00,000: waiver of Rs 10,000

Loans above Rs 1,00,000: relief of Rs 5,000

Government rationale and eligibility window

The government framed the relief as both a fulfilment of election promises and an immediate measure to ease rural distress. The waiver only covers loans obtained from cooperative banks during the window between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. Authorities will implement the scheme through cooperative banks and state agencies tasked with beneficiary identification and operational coordination.

Reactions from leadership

TVK leader and state minister CTR Nirmalkumar described the move as the implementation of a manifesto pledge and emphasised its reach. “Around 16,92,000 farmers have got the agricultural loans, out of which 14,22,000 farmers’ loans have been waived off today. This was one of our election promises,” he told reporters, stressing the government’s commitment to farmer welfare.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay

A review meeting on operationalising the waiver was held at the Secretariat under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay. Present at the meeting were Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister R Vinoth; Cooperation Minister V Kanthiraj; Finance, Planning and Development Minister N Maria Wilson; and senior departmental officials. Officials indicated that the Secretariat will finalise administrative modalities so cooperative banks can promptly reflect relief in borrowers’ accounts.

Official announcement and communication

The Chief Minister’s Office posted the announcement on X, stating, “Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru S Joseph Vijay announces full waiver of crop loans up to Rs 50,000/- obtained through cooperative banks for small farmers.” The government also circulated a detailed note explaining the graded relief slabs, eligibility criteria and the loan‑period covered by the waiver.

Administrative reshuffle among senior IAS officers

Coinciding with the relief announcement, the state government issued a major IAS reshuffle, transferring several senior officers including district collectors and departmental secretaries. Notable moves include E Sundaravalli, IAS, moved from Commissioner of Collegiate Education to Special Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation Department; and R Lalitha, IAS, appointed Secretary to the Government (Expenditure), Finance Department after serving as Managing Director of the New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited. The order included multiple other senior postings, signalling a broader administrative reorganisation at the top levels of the state bureaucracy.

Government officials said the immediate focus is to operationalise the waiver through cooperative banks and ensure eligible beneficiaries receive the relief without delay. The Secretariat will coordinate data reconciliation, beneficiary lists and communication with banks. The administration said it will monitor expenditure and report progress as the scheme is rolled out.

Key implementation issues to monitor include timely identification of eligible borrowers, accuracy of bank records for the specified loan period, and the speed with which waivers are reflected in borrower accounts. Opposition parties and farmer groups are likely to scrutinise beneficiary lists and the pace of relief distribution in the coming days.