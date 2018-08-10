Tamil Nadu government allots Rs 5 crore to support budding entrepreneurs

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 5 crore to support budding entrepreneurs, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan said here today. Speaking at the inaugural of a conference on “Digital Quality for Disruptive Future” organised by the National Institution for Quality and Reliability, the Minister said industries need to increase focus on quality.

Managing director of Titan Industries Bhaskar Bhat said, “The world is fast embracing the digital age and organisations should develop a vision in line with the opportunities available”.

The organisations should promote quality in every model of business to catch up with the changing world, he said. Chairman of the conference K Manikandan said the National Institution for Quality an Reliability was keen on preparing the industry and institutions for the future so that they would be ready to meet the customer requirements.

Tamil Nadu is a culturally and industrially well-developed State contributing substantially to the growth of the nation, he said.