Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas is Femina Miss India 2018

By: | Mumbai | Published: June 20, 2018 4:01 AM
Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu, has been crowned fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018 in an extravagant ceremony held here, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Meenakshi Chaudhary, 21, from Harayana was declared the first runner-up while Andhra Pradesh’s Shrey Rao Kamvarapu, 23, stood as the second runner-up in the beauty competition. The crowning ceremony saw performances by Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Farnandez and Madhuri Dixit, and also by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. The judges panel included names of cricketers — K L Rahul and Irfan Pathan –actors Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora and Kunal Kapoor.

