​​​
  3. Tamil Nadu: Friends present ‘petrol,’ to groom as wedding gift

Tamil Nadu: Friends present ‘petrol,’ to groom as wedding gift

Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a 'wedding gift.'

By: | Cuddalore (tn) | Published: September 16, 2018 10:27 PM
Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift. (Representational photo)

Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a ‘wedding gift.’

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, ‘Puthiya Thalaimurai’ Tamil television channel reported.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top