Tamil Nadu: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader held for remarks against BR Ambedkar

RBVS Manian, a former leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), was arrested by the Mambalam Police from his Chennai residence on Thursday morning over his alleged remarks on BR Ambedkar and Dalits.

The remarks were made during a private event held on September 11, where Manian challenged the conventional narrative surrounding the drafting of the Indian Constitution. He asserted that the Constitution was not the sole creation of BR Ambedkar but rather the collective effort of around 300 members, with Dr Rajendra Prasad serving as the chairman of the drafting committee.

“Some lunatics say Ambedkar gave us the Constitution. They seem to have pawned their intelligence. All the parties have pawned their intelligence… people will stop voting for them if they say Ambedkar is not from their caste,” Manian stated during the event, PTI reported.

A video of Manian’s speech, which went viral on social media, also featured him questioning the authenticity of Ambedkar belonging to the Thirumavalavan caste.

“Is he from Thirumavalavan’s caste? Tell me…Thirumavalavan is a Pariyar. Ambedkar is a Chakkiliyar. How can Ambedkar belong to your caste?” he asked.

He further ignited controversy by suggesting that there were ongoing disputes among different castes.

Manian emphasised that Dr Rajendra Prasad deserved actual recognition for his role in the drafting of the Indian Constitution instead of Ambedkar, whom he referred to as merely a “clerk” responsible for drafting, typing, and proofreading. He claimed that not a single clause authored by Ambedkar found its place in the Constitution, arguing, “Ambedkar never claimed to have composed the Constitution from his own intellect.”

Furthermore, Manian argued, “There were 12 volumes on the Constitution debates, and Ambedkar verified the speeches/ discussions and clarified them…there was no contribution from Ambedkar to the Constitution.”

Although Manian found support from a senior leader of the Hindu Munnani, who criticised his arrest, arguing that the motivational speaker only expressed his views in a private session, the Chennai Police acted swiftly in response to a complaint.

They registered a case against Manian under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 153 (promoting enmity between groups) and Section 505 (inciting violence). Additionally, charges were filed under Section 3 and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.