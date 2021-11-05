Tamil Nadu: Father-son duo killed in blast while transporting country made firecrackers on scooter

The police have registered a case under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Act.

In a tragic incident, a father-son duo was killed in a blast triggered due to country-made firecrackers in Kottakuppam town of Tamil Nadu. The duo was on a scooter and was taking along a gunny bag full of country made fire-crackers. The intensity of the blast was so high that the duo was killed on the spot and three people in the vicinity were injured.

A CCTV footage released by the local police shows the deceased Kalainesan (37) driving with his seven-year-old son Pradeesh. Kalainesan was going to his in-laws’ house in Koonimedu. According to an Indian Express report, he had bought firecrackers from his hometown for selling on Diwali.

According to police, both of them were thrown around 10-15 metres away from the blast site. The CCTV footage shows two bikers falling off their vehicles due to the blast while those approaching from behind applied brakes on time. People can be seen rushing to the spot after the blast which resulted in heavy smoke at the site.

Those injured have been identified as Ganesh, Syed Ahamed, and Viji Anandh. They were taken to Puducherry’s JIPMER Hospital for treatment. Villupuram DIG M Pandian and SP N Shreenatha conducted a preliminary investigation after visiting the spot.

A father-son duo was killed and three others were injured when a bag of country fireworks they were carrying in their motorcycle exploded accidentally at Kottakuppam town on Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VknP6ebDU4 — Express Chennai (@ie_chennai) November 5, 2021

The report says the blast may have taken place due to friction-induced heat.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sreenatha confirmed that Kalainesan had bought two bags of ‘Naattu Pattasu’ or countrymade crackers from Puducherry and had kept it at his in-laws’ house. He took one bag from Koonimedu and was riding towards Puducherry on November 4 when the accident took place.

The police have registered a case under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Act.