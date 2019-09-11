Tamil Nadu family invites PM Modi to daughter’s wedding, he responds

PM Modi thanks Tamil Nadu family for inviting to daughter’s wedding.

A Tamil Nadu-based family was elated to receive a letter personally penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating the daughter of the family on the occasion of her marriage. The Rajasekarans from Vellore had sent an invitation to PM Modi for the September 11 wedding of daughter Rajshri.

The family was in for a surprise when they received a letter of congratulations from PM Modi. TS Rajasekaran, a retired regional medical researcher and supervisor, had invited PM Modi to bless his daughter Rajshri on the occasion of her wedding. The wedding of Rajshri has been slated for September 11.

In the letter, PM Modi thanked the family for sending him an invitation card for the ceremony. “It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also blessed the couple a future filled with prosperity and wonderful shared experiences. The family received the Prime Minister’s letter on September 7.

Notably, PM Modi will not be able to attend the wedding of Rajshri personally owing to his official engagements. As per the schedule, PM Modi is in Mathura town of Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate several programmes including for women who pick up plastic waste from garbage.

The family said that PM Modi’s gesture matters to them and they understand that it would be difficult for him to personally attend the event because of his busy schedule. The family said that PM Modi’s letter in itself has made their event and they are planning to frame the letter.

This is not the first time when PM Modi has personally responded to citizens to their invitations, requests, letters etc. There are past precedents where he had personally penned letters to people, acknowledging their wishes and requests.