Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s debut in Tamil Nadu politics may not deliver a blockbuster opening but exit polls suggest his party could still hold decisive power in a state that is unusually headed for a fractured mandate.

Tamil Nadu’s 234-seat assembly has long been ruled by the iron law of Dravidian bipolarity. Either the DMK or the AIADMK wins outright and the loser goes into opposition. Since the last fractured mandate in 2006, when the DMK formed a minority government with Congress support after winning 96 seats, the state has consistently delivered clear, decisive verdicts. The 2026 election is different. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), founded barely two years ago, has entered as a solo force. The party has refused alliances with either the ruling DMK or the AIADMK, contesting all 234 seats and positioning itself as a “people’s force” outside the Dravidian duopoly.

What the exit polls say

The six exit polls released after voting show a wide divergence in seat projections, but converge on one key finding: TVK will not form the government, but may hold the balance of power.

Agency / Poll DMK+ AIADMK+ TVK Others Vote Vibe 103–113 114–124 4–10 — People’s Pulse 125–145 65–80 18–24 2–6 Matrize 122–132 87–100 10–12 — P-Marq 125–145 65–85 16–26 1–6 Praja Poll 148–168 61–81 1–9 0

The most alarming projection for both Dravidian majors comes from CNN-News18/Vote Vibe, which has the AIADMK+ at 114-124 and the DMK+ at 103-113. If that narrow scenario plays out, even TVK’s lowest projection of four seats could make Vijay a literal kingmaker, with both parties potentially courting him for support.

The most striking projection came from AxisMyIndia, which placed TVK in the range of 98 to 120 seats. This projection will bring the newcomer within touching distance of power in the 234-member Assembly. The poll also estimated TVK’s vote share at around 35%, on par with the ruling DMK alliance.

The Vijay factor: Spoiler, swing or sovereign?

Despite the buzz, TVK entered the count with structural disadvantages that even its enthusiastic crowds couldn’t fully overcome. The party is a political newborn, just two years old, with no legislative experience, no established caste coalition and no alliance partner. Analysts have pointed out that TVK’s vote base — targeting youth and women with promises like ₹2,500 per month financial aid, sovereign gold for brides and free LPG cylinders — overlaps significantly with both DMK’s and AIADMK’s voter demographics.

The wide divergence between Praja Poll (TVK at 1-9) and P-Marq (TVK at 16-26) reflected genuine uncertainty about whether TVK’s enthusiasm translated into consolidated votes or merely fragmented the anti-incumbency sentiment.

The Kingmaker scenario — How it works

If the CNN-News18/Vote Vibe scenario is closest to reality, the post-result arithmetic becomes fascinating. Both DMK+ and AIADMK+ would need external support to reach 118. TVK’s MLAs — even if just 6 or 8 in number — would become the most sought-after political commodity in Chennai’s back rooms.

A more likely TVK position would be conditional outside support — backing the larger mandate-winner without formally joining the government, much like how regional parties have historically managed their leverage in New Delhi.

High turnout signal

Tamil Nadu recorded an 85.1% voter turnout in 2026 — a historic high. This number carries significant political weight because of a well-established historical pattern: in elections where Tamil Nadu saw exceptionally high turnout, the incumbent government was voted out. The 2006 anti-AIADMK wave and the 2011 anti-DMK sweep both came on the back of elevated turnout. If the pattern holds in 2026, the incumbent DMK-led government under Chief Minister MK Stalin would be the one to worry.

Vijay himself read the turnout as a positive signal, publicly thanking voters and describing polling booths as resembling “temple crowds” with entire families turning up together.

What May 4 will tell us

Results on May 4 will answer three questions simultaneously. First, whether Tamil Nadu’s high-turnout-means-change pattern holds, hurting DMK. Second, whether TVK’s debut is a genuine political breakthrough or a star-power flash that fades without structural support. And third, whether “Thalapathy” emerges as Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister, its kingmaker or simply as a cautionary tale about the gap between mass fandom and electoral politics.