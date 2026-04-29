Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 23 for all 234 Assembly constituencies. According to the Election Commission of India, the state recorded a voter turnout of 85.10% and the counting of votes for assembly elections in four states (West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu) and one Union Territory (Puducherry) will be held on May 4. To win the election, a party needs to secure at least 118 seats to win.

Exit poll results will be announced on Wednesday (April 29) after voting in the second phase of the West Bengal election concludes.

Before the official results are out, pollsters release exit polls. Exit polls often get the results wrong.

When will the Tamil Nadu Exit Poll results be released?

According to the Election Commission guidelines, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content. The exit poll results will be released on April 29, after 6:30 PM, when the last vote is cast in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a historic second term for the DMK-led alliance. For decades, Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics has largely followed a pattern of alternation between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

However, actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK’s entry has added a new and unpredictable dimension to the contest.

What did Exit Polls in 2021 predict for Tamil Nadu?

On April 6, 2021, Tamil Nadu went to polls and was first assembly election after the demise of the two most prominent chief ministers in the state’s modern history, J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK, and M Karunanidhi of the DMK, who died in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

The agencies, such as Axis My India, Jan Ki Baat and Today’s Chanakya had predicted a victory for the DMK-led alliance. MK Stalin’s DMK and allies were predicted to win at least 160 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies were predicted to win 66 seats. TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK was likely to win 1 seat.

In 2021, Republic TV-CNX had predicted AIADMK alliance to win 58-68 seats, DMK alliance to win 160-170 seats and AMMK alliance to win 4-6 seats.

On the other side, P-MARQ predicted AIADMK alliance to win 40-65 seats, DMK alliance to win 165-190 seats and AMMK alliance to win 1-3 seats.

As the results were officially announced on May 2, the DMK won the election, ending the decade-long reign of AIADMK.

The DMK secured 133 seats with Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) winning 26 seats. With this, the DMK secured an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. Meanwhile, AIADMK secured 66 seats and its NDA-alliance managed to bag 9 seats. With this, as many as 11 ministers from the Palaniswami cabinet were defeated.