Tamil Nadu elections in sight, Palaniswami government sets off on case withdrawal spree

In line with his ‘forget and forgive’ strategy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is continuing his case withdrawal policy in the state ahead of the assembly polls to be held around April-May this year. Addressing a rally in Tenkasi, the CM today said that the AIADMK government is withdrawing cases registered against anti-CAA protesters.

“Following the passing of CAA, members of some organisations protested in various parts of the state. Approximately 1,500 cases were filed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill-2019. Cases other than those related to cases of violence and specific offences and those related to preventing the police from their work are being dropped in the public interest,” said the CM.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha and later in State Legislatures later to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955.

"குடியுரிமை திருத்த மசோதா-2019" க்கு எதிரான போராட்டங்களின் போது பதியப்பட்ட சுமார் 1500 வழக்குகளில் வன்முறையில் ஈடுபட்டு குறிப்பிட்ட குற்றங்களுக்காக பதியப்பட்ட வழக்குகள், காவல்துறையினரை பணி செய்யவிடாமல் தடுத்தது குறித்த வழக்குகள் தவிர மற்ற வழக்குகள் பொதுநலன்கருதி கைவிடப்படுகிறது. — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) February 19, 2021

Palaniswami said that all other cases will be withdrawn except those involving violence during the Coronavirus period, obtaining an e-pass illegally, and preventing the police from working.

He said that the people who fought against the construction of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant have demanded the cancellation of the cases registered against them during the protest. “Their request will be considered by Amma’s government subject to the law,” said Palaniswami.

Earlier this month, the government ordered the withdrawal of cases registered against government employees and teachers in 2019 while they were staging a protest demanding the 7th pay commission salary. The employees were on an indefinite strike demanding the release of 21-month salary arrears, withdrawing the New Pension Scheme and addressing wage anomalies.

Palaniswami had informed that department wise disciplinary proceedings initiated against nearly 7,900 teachers and 408 cases booked against over 17,600 employees during the protests were also withdrawn. As many as 2,338 government employees were suspended for taking part in the protest but were reinstated later.