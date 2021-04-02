Tamil Nadu elections: DMK candidates want PM Narendra Modi to campaign for their rivals! Here’s the catch

PM Narendra Modi today campaigned in Madurai and Kanyakumari ahead of April 6 polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Arguably one of the best poll campaigners in recent times, Prime Minister was in for a surprise as he landed in Tamil Nadu to canvas for the candidates heading to polls in the state three days from now. In an interesting campaign that has caught the eye of many a political observer, DMK leaders have been making a beeline on Twitter, appealing to the Prime Minister to campaign – not for them, but their rivals. The message which is being tweeted by DMK candidates across constituencies has more or less the same language and the same request – please campaign for the AIADMK candidate as this will help them increase their winning margin.

“Dear Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, please campaign for Mr. MageshKumar. P, AIADMK alliance Candidate. I am the DMK candidate in Kanchipuram constituency against him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. @narendramodi,” tweeted sitting MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, who is contesting the 2021 poll from Kanchipuram.

Dear Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, please campaign for

Mr. MageshKumar.P , AIADMK alliance Candidate. I am the DMK candidate in Kanchipuram constituency against him and it will be very useful in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. @narendramodi — சி.வி.எம்.பி.எழிலரசன் #VoteForDMK (@EzhilarasanCvmp) April 2, 2021

Ezhilarasan is not alone – in fact as many as 20-25 DMK leaders have put out the exact message to the PM on Twitter. Another DMK candidate and sitting MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan made a similar request. “Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir,” she tweeted.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in Thiruchendur. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — Anitha Radhakrishnan (@ARROffice) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi, please campaign in karur district- krishnarayapuram. I am the DMK candidate here and it will help me in widening my winning margin. Thank you sir. — க. சிவகாமசுந்தரி M.A,B.L,B.Ed., (@SivagamaK) April 2, 2021

Dear Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi, please come campaign for Mr.TADA Periyasamy here in Tittakudi. I am the DMK candidate against him and it will be very useful for me if you support him. Thank you sir @narendramodi @arivalayam — சி வெ கணேசன், எம்.எல்.ஏ,. திமுக மாவட்ட செயலாளர் (@CiveGanesanMLA) April 2, 2021

The DMK’s move is a case of clear political messaging. The attempt is to say that the BJP and Prime Minister are so unpopular that Modi campaigning for the AIADMK would eventually benefit its opponents, in this case the DMK. Ironically, the BJP has managed to build a similar narrative for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, implying that it tends to benefit in elections in places where the former Congress president campaigns. The DMK has tried to turn it upside down by applying the same tactic by targeting the PM, the BJP and arch-rival AIADMK. The DMK and Congress are contesting the Tamil Nadu elections in an alliance.

Notably, the BJP is contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 in alliance with the AIADMK and some other regional parties. The AIADMK was averse to allying with the BJP till J Jayalalithaa was at the helm of the party. After her demise, the party was divided into two factions led by Edappadi K Palanisami and O Panneerselvam. However, they later joined hands and it’s often said that the BJP played a significant role in the merger. The AIAIDMK contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP but could win only one seat while the DMK and Congress won 31 seats combined.

PM Modi today campaigned in Madurai and Kanyakumari ahead of April 6 polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.