Ahead of the much-anticipated polls in Tamil Nadu, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch (TNEW) on Sunday released a detailed report analysing the financial and criminal records of ‘political leaders’ looking to contest the upcoming elections as party representatives.

As per the detailed investigation carried out by ADR and TNEW over the past couple of months, out of the 3992 candidates analysed in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, at least 722 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Notably, out of these 733 candidates, 404 (10%) have declared serious criminal cases. This data point was put together by ADR, a research body founded by prominent professors and researchers across India.

Distribution of candidates with criminal cases across parties

As per statements made by Jayaram Venkatesan, State Coordinator of Arappor Iyakkam earlier today, the number of candidates with criminal cases is well spread across different parties contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

The distribution of candidates with serious and other criminal cases is posted below:

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Criminal & Financial Background of Candidates Party-wise analysis of declared criminal cases, serious offences & assets Source: ADR & Tamil Nadu Election Watch · 19 April 2026 · 3,992 candidates analysed 722 With Criminal Cases (18%) 404 Serious Criminal Cases (10%) 981 Crorepati Candidates (25%) Rs.5.17 Cr Avg Assets per Candidate Party-wise Criminal Historical Trend Crorepati & Assets Major Parties — % with Criminal & Serious Criminal Cases AIADMK Criminal 69% Serious 35% CPI(M) Criminal 80% Serious 0% CPI Criminal 60% Serious 20% INC Criminal 50% Serious 18% DMDK Criminal 50% Serious 10% BJP Criminal 48% Serious 27% Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Criminal 40% Serious 19% DMK Criminal 40% Serious 18% Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Criminal 50% Serious 33% Naam Tamilar Katchi Criminal 25% Serious 15% Independents Criminal 7% Serious 5% ALL PARTIES — STATE TOTAL Criminal 18% Serious 10% % with any criminal case % with serious criminal case 2021 vs 2026 — Comparative Analysis Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases 2021 466 (13%) 2026 722 (18%) Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases 2021 207 (6%) 2026 404 (10%) Crorepati Candidates 2021 652 (18%) 2026 981 (25%) Average Assets per Candidate 2021 Rs.1.72 Cr 2026 Rs.5.17 Cr 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections Candidates analysed 3,559 With criminal cases 466 (13%) Serious criminal cases 207 (6%) Crorepatis 652 (18%) Avg assets Rs.1.72 Cr 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections Candidates analysed 3,992 With criminal cases 722 (18%) Serious criminal cases 404 (10%) Crorepatis 981 (25%) Avg assets Rs.5.17 Cr Party-wise Crorepati Candidates & Average Assets Party Analysed Crorepatis Avg Assets DMK 175 170 (97%) Rs.21.37 Cr AIADMK 170 160 (94%) Rs.53.02 Cr TVK 231 156 (68%) Rs.16.04 Cr BJP 33 31 (94%) Rs.14.82 Cr INC 28 27 (96%) Rs.27.37 Cr PMK 18 16 (89%) Rs.15.01 Cr DMDK 10 10 (100%) Rs.17.15 Cr CPI 5 3 (60%) Rs.2.65 Cr CPI(M) 5 — Rs.53.23 L ALL CANDIDATES 3,992 981 (25%) Rs.5.17 Cr Total Declared Assets of All 3,992 Candidates Rs. 20,678 Crores Highest Avg Assets (Party) AIADMK — Rs.53.02 Cr Crorepati = declared assets Rs.1 crore or above Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Tamil Nadu Election Watch (TNEW) · Press Release dated 19 April 2026 · Based on self-sworn affidavits of 3,992 out of 4,023 candidates · 31 candidates excluded due to incomplete/unreadable affidavits Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

For a historical point of comparison, in 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the number of candidates with declared criminal cases was 466 (13%) of 3559 of the contestants.

What cases are considered to be serious criminal cases?

As per information available on ADR’s website, the label of serious criminal cases is primarily attached to complaints where the offence a contestant is accused of has maximum punishment is of 5 years or more.

The label of serious criminal cases is also attached if an offence is non-bailable or an electoral offence. Furthermore, cases containing allegations of the following offences also fall under the category of serious criminal cases.

How did ADR come to these findings?

In order to come to these detailed findings, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 3992 out of 4023 candidates, who are contesting in the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly Elections.

Notably, the civic research bodies were not able to analyse the profiles of 31 candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the ECI website. The details of these candidates are given below: