Ahead of the much-anticipated polls in Tamil Nadu, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch (TNEW) on Sunday released a detailed report analysing the financial and criminal records of ‘political leaders’ looking to contest the upcoming elections as party representatives.
As per the detailed investigation carried out by ADR and TNEW over the past couple of months, out of the 3992 candidates analysed in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026, at least 722 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Notably, out of these 733 candidates, 404 (10%) have declared serious criminal cases. This data point was put together by ADR, a research body founded by prominent professors and researchers across India.
Distribution of candidates with criminal cases across parties
As per statements made by Jayaram Venkatesan, State Coordinator of Arappor Iyakkam earlier today, the number of candidates with criminal cases is well spread across different parties contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls.
The distribution of candidates with serious and other criminal cases is posted below:
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Criminal & Financial Background of CandidatesParty-wise analysis of declared criminal cases, serious offences & assetsSource: ADR & Tamil Nadu Election Watch · 19 April 2026 · 3,992 candidates analysed
722With Criminal Cases (18%)
404Serious Criminal Cases (10%)
981Crorepati Candidates (25%)
Rs.5.17 CrAvg Assets per Candidate
Major Parties — % with Criminal & Serious Criminal Cases
AIADMK170 candidates analysed · 118 with criminal cases · 60 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
69%
Serious
35%
CPI(M)5 candidates analysed · 4 with criminal cases · 0 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
80%
Serious
0%
CPI5 candidates analysed · 3 with criminal cases · 1 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
60%
Serious
20%
INC28 candidates analysed · 14 with criminal cases · 5 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
50%
Serious
18%
DMDK10 candidates analysed · 5 with criminal cases · 1 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
50%
Serious
10%
BJP33 candidates analysed · 16 with criminal cases · 9 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
48%
Serious
27%
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)231 candidates analysed · 92 with criminal cases · 43 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
40%
Serious
19%
DMK175 candidates analysed · 70 with criminal cases · 32 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
40%
Serious
18%
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)18 candidates analysed · 9 with criminal cases · 6 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
50%
Serious
33%
Naam Tamilar Katchi234 candidates analysed · 58 with criminal cases · 34 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
25%
Serious
15%
Independents2,192 candidates analysed · 162 with criminal cases · 103 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
7%
Serious
5%
ALL PARTIES — STATE TOTAL3,992 candidates analysed · 722 with criminal cases · 404 with serious criminal cases
Criminal
18%
Serious
10%
% with any criminal case
% with serious criminal case
2021 vs 2026 — Comparative Analysis
Candidates with Declared Criminal Cases
2021
466 (13%)
2026
722 (18%)
Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases
2021
207 (6%)
2026
404 (10%)
Crorepati Candidates
2021
652 (18%)
2026
981 (25%)
Average Assets per Candidate
2021
Rs.1.72 Cr
2026
Rs.5.17 Cr
2021 Tamil Nadu Elections
Candidates analysed3,559
With criminal cases466 (13%)
Serious criminal cases207 (6%)
Crorepatis652 (18%)
Avg assetsRs.1.72 Cr
2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Candidates analysed3,992
With criminal cases722 (18%)
Serious criminal cases404 (10%)
Crorepatis981 (25%)
Avg assetsRs.5.17 Cr
Party-wise Crorepati Candidates & Average Assets
Party
Analysed
Crorepatis
Avg Assets
DMK
175
170 (97%)
Rs.21.37 Cr
AIADMK
170
160 (94%)
Rs.53.02 Cr
TVK
231
156 (68%)
Rs.16.04 Cr
BJP
33
31 (94%)
Rs.14.82 Cr
INC
28
27 (96%)
Rs.27.37 Cr
PMK
18
16 (89%)
Rs.15.01 Cr
DMDK
10
10 (100%)
Rs.17.15 Cr
CPI
5
3 (60%)
Rs.2.65 Cr
CPI(M)
5
—
Rs.53.23 L
ALL CANDIDATES
3,992
981 (25%)
Rs.5.17 Cr
Total Declared Assets of All 3,992 Candidates
Rs. 20,678 Crores
Highest Avg Assets (Party)
AIADMK — Rs.53.02 Cr
Crorepati = declared assets Rs.1 crore or above
Source: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & Tamil Nadu Election Watch (TNEW) · Press Release dated 19 April 2026 · Based on self-sworn affidavits of 3,992 out of 4,023 candidates · 31 candidates excluded due to incomplete/unreadable affidavits
For a historical point of comparison, in 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the number of candidates with declared criminal cases was 466 (13%) of 3559 of the contestants.
What cases are considered to be serious criminal cases?
As per information available on ADR’s website, the label of serious criminal cases is primarily attached to complaints where the offence a contestant is accused of has maximum punishment is of 5 years or more.
The label of serious criminal cases is also attached if an offence is non-bailable or an electoral offence. Furthermore, cases containing allegations of the following offences also fall under the category of serious criminal cases.
How did ADR come to these findings?
In order to come to these detailed findings, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Tamil Nadu Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 3992 out of 4023 candidates, who are contesting in the Tamil Nadu 2026 Assembly Elections.
Notably, the civic research bodies were not able to analyse the profiles of 31 candidates as their affidavits were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the ECI website. The details of these candidates are given below:
S.No
Name
District
Constituency
Party
1
AMMAN K.ARJUNAN
COIMBATORE
COIMBATORE (SOUTH)
AIADMK
2
MANICKAM.K
MADURAI
SHOLAVANDAN (SC)
AIADMK
3
N.HARI KRISHNAN
KANCHEEPURAM
ALANDUR
All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam