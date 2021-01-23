Narendra Modi’s perception of New India is to make Tamil Nadu second-class citizens: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also expressed his solidarity with the Tamil people and their interests during the roadshow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Gandhi was in Tamil Nadu to interact with MSME representatives. Talking to media ahead of his interaction with MSME players, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi’s idea of New India is to make Tamil Nadu a second-class citizen in the country. “His perception of ‘New India’ is that people of Tamil Nadu should be second-class citizens in this country. There are multiple languages & culture in this country, we feel all languages- Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English have a state in this country,” said Rahul Gandhi in Coimbatore. Rahul Gandhi’s visit marks the beginning of Congress’s poll campaign in the state.

The Congress leader alleged that the PM has no respect for the culture and people of Tamil Nadu. “Mr Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks that Tamil people, language and culture should be subservient to his ideas and culture,” said Gandhi in Coimbatore.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held a roadshow in Coimbatore on his way to the venue of meeting with MSME representatives. He also expressed his solidarity with the Tamil people and their interests during the roadshow.

While interacting with MSME representatives, Rahul Gandhi said that the Central government doesn’t support small industries and questioned whether anyone has seen PM Modi standing with MSME leaders ever. He accused that the BJP government has no strategy and vision for the country. Gandhi said that if UPA is voted back to power, it will restructure the GST and reform farm laws.

Earlier, Gandhi tweeted that he is delighted to be back in the state. “I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt,” tweeted Gandhi.

The election for 234-Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled around April-May this year.