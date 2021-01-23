  • MORE MARKET STATS

Narendra Modi’s perception of New India is to make Tamil Nadu second-class citizens: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Jan 23, 2021 12:53 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held a roadshow in Coimbatore on his way to the venue of meeting with MSME representatives of Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi in Tamil NaduRahul Gandhi also expressed his solidarity with the Tamil people and their interests during the roadshow.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. Gandhi was in Tamil Nadu to interact with MSME representatives. Talking to media ahead of his interaction with MSME players, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi’s idea of New India is to make Tamil Nadu a second-class citizen in the country. “His perception of ‘New India’ is that people of Tamil Nadu should be second-class citizens in this country. There are multiple languages & culture in this country, we feel all languages- Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English have a state in this country,” said Rahul Gandhi in Coimbatore. Rahul Gandhi’s visit marks the beginning of Congress’s poll campaign in the state.

The Congress leader alleged that the PM has no respect for the culture and people of Tamil Nadu. “Mr Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks that Tamil people, language and culture should be subservient to his ideas and culture,” said Gandhi in Coimbatore.

Related News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also held a roadshow in Coimbatore on his way to the venue of meeting with MSME representatives. He also expressed his solidarity with the Tamil people and their interests during the roadshow.

While interacting with MSME representatives, Rahul Gandhi said that the Central government doesn’t support small industries and questioned whether anyone has seen PM Modi standing with MSME leaders ever. He accused that the BJP government has no strategy and vision for the country. Gandhi said that if UPA is voted back to power, it will restructure the GST and reform farm laws.

Earlier, Gandhi tweeted that he is delighted to be back in the state. “I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt,” tweeted Gandhi.

The election for 234-Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled around April-May this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra ModiRahul Gandhitamil nadu assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Narendra Modi’s perception of New India is to make Tamil Nadu second-class citizens Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tractor Parade on Republic Day: Farmer leaders allege conspiracy to kill 4 of them, disrupt January 26 rally
2Don’t mistake proposal to suspend farm laws as admission that Acts have lacunae: Agriculture Minister Tomar
3PM Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal, Assam Live: Double-engine BJP government committed for overall development of state, says PM in Sivasagar