Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Congress seals deal with AIADMK, gets 25 Assembly seats, Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat

Congress is contesting Tamil Nadu elections in alliance with DMK

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021, Congress-DMK seat-sharing: MK Stalin-led DMK has given 25 assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to its ally the Congress for upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. A formal pact was signed by DMK chief Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri at the DMK’s headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has 234 seats. The DMK, which swept the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, has allotted 48 seats to allies. While Congress has got 25, Vaiko’s MDMK, Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each. The Indian Union Muslim League has got three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi just 2.

Speaking on the agreement with the DMK, Congress in-charge for Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the pact was signed in “a spirit of cooperation” when the country was facing a serious “threat” from the BJP. When asked if his party was satisfied with the number of seats allotted to it, Rao said the only aim was to ensure the victory of the secular front led by DMK. He said that once both the parties signed an agreement, they had to be satisfied because this had been done after a lot of deliberations. “Our only aim is now to see that the secular front wins. The time for being satisfied or dissatisfied is over. Now we are on the battlefield. We have to take on our opponents,” Rao said.

The Congress leader further said that the decision on accepting the DMK’s offer was taken only after consulting all senior leaders and the high command and there was no difference of opinion within the Congress. TNCC chief Alagiri, however, said that the Congress was “fully satisfied.” Targeting the BJP, Gundu Rao said that the battle against the saffron party was not confined to ideology alone, but extended to “saving democracy” from its clutches. The country, he said, was being run like a “dictatorship” and elected governments of opposition parties were toppled. He was referring to Puducherry where the Congress government recently fell after losing majority in the House.