Tamil Nadu government formation: The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 have delivered a political earthquake. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single-largest party in a sensational debut, securing 108 seats in the 234-member assembly.

Falling just 10 seats short of the 118-seat majority, Vijay now heads a hung assembly, thrusting the state into a phase of intense political maneuvering. As Tamil Nadu awaits a formal outcome, the focus has shifted from the ballot box to the high-stakes corridors of power, where every single MLA has become a potential kingmaker.

Why Vijay Needs Alliance: The Math Behind Tamil Nadu’s Hung Assembly

Securing a majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly requires at least 118 seats, the halfway mark plus one. Despite winning an impressive 108 seats with a strong 35% vote share, TVK falls short of the majority threshold, leaving Vijay in a delicate position that necessitates strategic alliances.

The situation is further complicated by parliamentary rules: since Vijay won two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, he must resign from one, reducing TVK’s effective strength to 107 seats. Adding to this challenge is the likelihood of appointing a TVK member as Assembly Speaker, which would further deplete the party’s voting numbers on the floor.

As a result, external support has become essential for TVK to survive a floor test and form a stable government.

Congress and the ‘secular’ mandate

The path forward for TVK has been significantly influenced by the Congress party, which controls five crucial seats. Following a request for support from Vijay, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal clarified that any collaboration would be contingent on ideological alignment.

“The INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government that is committed to protecting the Constitution in letter and spirit,” Venugopal stated, emphasising the party’s firm stance against allowing the BJP and its proxies to govern the state.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal says, "…TVK president Vijay has requested INC for support to form a Govt in Tamil Nadu. INC is clear that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular govt, committed to protecting the constitution in letter… pic.twitter.com/W40qX7HKHu — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

Congress leadership has directed its Tamil Nadu unit to finalise a decision that respects the electoral verdict while ensuring that the incoming administration aligns with the state’s broader political sentiments. For Vijay, this presents a narrow but clear path:- aligning with the Congress and other secular-leaning regional parties could provide the necessary 10–12 seats to cross the 118-mark for government formation.

Tamil Nadu Post-Poll Drama: What are the strategic pathways for TVK’s government formation?

To bridge the 10-seat gap and stake a formal claim to the Chief Minister’s Office, TVK’s leadership is actively exploring multiple strategic options.

Post-poll Coalitions: The party is engaged in intense negotiations with smaller parties and independents. By forming an alliance with groups such as the Congress and Left parties, TVK aims to secure the additional seats needed to establish a stable government.

Outside Support Model: TVK may choose to run a government with formal or informal outside support. In this model, supporting parties agree to back the government during crucial floor tests and confidence votes without joining the cabinet, giving Vijay greater autonomy in governance.

Minority Government: If a formal alliance cannot be forged, TVK could attempt to govern as a minority administration. This high-risk strategy would require ensuring that opposition parties either abstain or fail to unite against them during a vote of confidence.

With 108 seats, TVK is now dependent on smaller parties that have emerged as key kingmakers. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won 4 seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) secured 2 seats each. These seats hold the critical margin that will decide whether TVK can convert its electoral success into a functioning government.

Ultimately, the Governor’s decision will play a decisive role. Once TVK stakes its claim, the party is likely to be given a window of 7 to 15 days to prove its majority on the floor of the House. If it fails to do so, the Governor may invite the next-largest combination of parties to form the government or, in the absence of a viable option, recommend the imposition of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu.

TVK declares victory against ‘money politics’

TVK has celebrated its historic debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections as a strong rejection of money-driven politics, describing its success as the rise of an authentic, people-centric political movement. Emerging as the state’s single-largest party, the organisation expressed profound gratitude to the voters and particularly thanked the youth for guiding their families towards what it called a transformative shift in the democratic process.

Positioning itself as a catalyst for change, TVK declared that it has dismantled the dominance of money power in Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics, asserting that such practices have been firmly buried by the collective will of the people.