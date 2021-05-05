  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: MK Stalin stakes claim to form government; swearing-in likely on May 7

By: |
May 5, 2021 12:38 PM

Tamil Nadu had voted in a single phase on April 6 and the results were declared on May 2.

MK Stalin's name was proposed by party general secretary Duraimurugan and seconded by principal secretary K N Nehru.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: DMK President MK Stalin today met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake a claim to form a government. DMK leaders TR Baalu and Durai Murugan accompanied MK Stalin to the Raj Bhavan and submitted a resolution in this regard. DMK leader RS Bharathi said that the date and time of the swearing-in will be decided by the governor. Earlier, Governor Banwarilal Purohit had dissolved Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Earlier yesterday, DMK president M K Stalin was unanimously elected as DMK’s legislature party leader. According to reports, he is likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7.

The meeting was held at headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ and it witnessed the participation of 133 newly-elected MLAs, which includes eight from alliance parties like the Vaiko-led MDMK who fought the polls on DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

MK Stalin’s name was proposed by party general secretary Duraimurugan and seconded by principal secretary K N Nehru. Stalin had already said that the ceremony shall be held in a simple manner in the Raj Bhavan premises here.

Tamil Nadu had voted in a single phase on April 6 and the results were declared on May 2. The DMK has contested alliance with the Congress, CPI-M, CPI and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. While the DMK has won 133 seats, its ally Congress won 18, CPI 2, CPI-M 2 and VCK 4. The DMK is returning to power after 10 years.

The AIADMK has won 66 seats, the BJP won 4 and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) won 5 seats.

M K Stalintamil nadu assembly elections
