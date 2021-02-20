Tamil Nadu Election: MK Stalin says DMK to waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs

MK Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers and particularly women.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami may make a similar announcement of loan waiver for SHGs tomorrow, said Stalin.
Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups (SHG), if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.
Addressing a large gathering of party workers near Pollachi, Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers and particularly women.