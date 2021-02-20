  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu Election: MK Stalin says DMK to waive all cooperative bank loans taken by SHGs

By: |
Updated: Feb 20, 2021 6:00 PM

MK Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers and particularly women.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021Chief Minister K Palaniswami may make a similar announcement of loan waiver for SHGs tomorrow, said Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday promised to waive all loans taken from cooperative banks by women Self Help Groups (SHG), if the party comes to power after the coming assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a large gathering of party workers near Pollachi, Stalin stated that he had already assured to waive jewel loans of up to five sovereigns availed by the poor, farmers and particularly women.

“Today Stalin assures to waive the loans taken by women SHGs from cooperative banks once the DMK comes to power,” he said at the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil’ event.

“Chief Minister K Palaniswami may make a similar announcement of loan waiver for SHGs tomorrow itself as he has been closely observing what I have been promising..,” he said.

On the Pollachi sexual assault case, he said the party would take steps to punish those involved in the case if it came to power.

tamil nadu assembly elections
