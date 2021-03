Tamil Nadu Election: Full DMK candidate list 2021

MK Stalin has retained 79 sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi, MRK Panneerselvam, P Geetha Jeevan and Poongothai Aladi Aruna.

DMK Candidate List Tamil Nadu Election 2021: MK Stalin-led DMK has released the list of 173 candidates for the upcoming assembly election. The DMK hopes to return to power in the state after a ten-year stint in opposition. Nearly half of the 173 nominees are sitting MLAs and the party is locking horns with the rival AIADMK in over 100 seats. Party president M K Stalin is seeking a third term from the Kolathur constituency. He will file his nomination on March 15. His son Udhayanidhi Stalin is making his electoral debut from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. The constituency was represented by his grandfather, late M Karunanidhi for three straight terms since 1996.

MK Stalin has retained 79 sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi, MRK Panneerselvam, P Geetha Jeevan and Poongothai Aladi Aruna– all former ministers, besides legislators such as TRB Raja, Anitha Radhakrishnan, SR Raja, M Subramanian and R Sakkarapani.

DMK has allotted 61 seats to its allies, with the Congress taking the lion’s share of 25. DMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats.

While a relatively lesser-known T Sampathkumar will take on the chief minister on his home turf, a popular local leader and former AIADMK MLA Thanga Tamilselvan will challenge Panneerselvam, who incidentally filed his nomination on Friday. Tamilselvan was one of the 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified earlier for siding with AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran before he joined the Stalin-led party.

Below is the full DM candidate list (Vetpalar Pattiyal) for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021:

Gummidipoondi T J Govindarajan

Tiruttani S Chandran

Thiruvallur Rajendran

Poonmallae A Krishnasami

Avadi Nazar

Maduravoyal Karapakkam Ganapathi

Ambattur Joseph Samuel

Madavaram Sudharsanam

Thiruvottiyur Sankar

Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar J J Ebenesar

Perambur R D Sekar

Kolathur M K Stalin

Villivakkam Vetriyazhagan

Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar Thayagam Kavi

Egmore Parandhaman

Royapuram Ira Moorthi

Harbour Sekar Babu

Chepauk-Triplicane Udhayanidhi Stalin

Thousand Lights Dr. Ezhilan

Anna Nagar M K Mohan

Virugampakkam A M V Prabhakar raja

Saidapet MA Subramaniam

Thiyagarayanagar J Karunanidhi

Mylapore Mylai Velu

Shozhinganallur Aravind Ramesh

Alandur Tha Mo Anbarasan

Pallavaram Karunanidhi

Tambaram S R Raja

Chengalpattu Varalakshmi Madhusoodhanan

Uthiramerur Sundar

Kancheepuram Ezhilarasan

Katpadi Durai Murugan

Ranipet Gandhi

Arcot J L Eeswarappan

Anaikattu Nandhakumar

Kilvaithinankuppam K Seethaaraman

Gudiyattam V Amalu

Ambur A S Viswanathan

Jolarpet Devaraji

Tirupattur Nallathambi

Bargur Madhiyazhagan

Krishnagiri Senguttuvan

Veppanahalli Murugan

Hosur Y Prakash

Palacodu P K Murugan

Pennagaram P.N.P.Inbasekaran

Dharmapuri Thadangam Subiramani

Pappireddippatti M.Prabhu Rajasekar

Chengam Mu Pe Giri

Tiruvannamalai A V Velu

Kilpennathur Ku Pichchaandi

Kalasapakkam Pe Su Thi Saravanan

Polur K V Sekaran

Arani S S Anbazhagan

Cheyyar O Jothi

Vandavasi S Ambethkumar

Gingee K S Masthan

Mailam Masilamani

Tindivanam Seethapathi Chokkalingam

Villupuram R Lakshmanan

Vikravandi Na Pugazhendhi

Tirukkoyilur K. Ponmudi

Ulundurpettai A J Manikannan

Rishivandiyam Vasantham Karthikeyan

Sankarapuram Tha Udhayasuriyan

Gangavalli Rekha Priyadarshini

Attur Jeeva Stalin

Yercaud C Tamilselvan

Mettur S Seenivasa perumal

Edappadi Sampath Kumar

Sankari K.M. Rajesh

Salem (West) A. Rajendran

Salem (North) R Rajendhiran

Salem (South) A S Saravanan

Veerapandi Dr. Tharun

Rasipuram Dr.M. Madhivendhan

Senthamangalam K Ponnusami

Namakkal P. Ramalingam

Paramathi Velur K S Moorthy

Kumarapalayam M.Venkatachalam

Erode (West) S. Muthusami

Modakkurichi Subbulakshmi Jegadeeshan

Dharapuram Kayalvizhi Selvaraj

Kangayam Saminathan

Bhavani K P Durairaj

Anthiyur Venkatachalam

Gobichettipalayam ManimaranG.V.

Gudalur S Kasilingam

Coonoor K. Ramachandran

Mettuppalayam T R Shanmugasundaram

Tiruppur (South) K. Selvaraj

Kavundampalayam Payya Alias Krishnan

Coimbatore (North) V.M. Shanmugasundaram

Thondamuthur Karthikeya Sivasenapathy

Singanallur N. Karthik

Kinathukadavu Kurichi Prabhakaran

Pollachi Varadharajan

Madathukulam R. Jayaramakrishnan

Palani I.P. Senthilkumar

Oddanchatram R. Sakkarapani

Athoor I. Periyasamy

Natham M.A. Aandi Ambalam

Vedasandur S. Gandhirajan

Aravakurichi R. Elango

Karur Senthil Balaji

Krishnarayapuram K. Sivakamasundari

Kulithalai R. Manickam

Srirangam M. Palaniandi

Tiruchirappalli (West) K.N. Nehru

Tiruchirappalli (East) Inigo Irudhayaraj

Thiruverumbur Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Lalgudi A. Soundrapandiyan

Manachanallur C.Kathiravan

Musiri N. Thiyagarajan

Thuraiyur Stalin kumar

Perambalur M Prabhakaran

Kunnam S S Sivashankar

Jayankondam K S K Kannan

Tittakudi C V Ganesan

Neyveli Saba Rajendiran

Cuddalore Ko Ayyappan

Kurinjipadi M R K Panneerselvam

Bhuvanagiri Durai Ki Saravanan

Sirkazhi Mu Panneerselvam

Poompuhar Nivetha Murugan

Vedaranyam S K Vedharathinam

Mannargudi TRB Raja

Thiruvarur Poondi Kalaivanan

Nannilam S Jothiraman

Thiruvidaimarudur Kovi Chezhiyan

Kumbakonam Anbazhagan

Thiruvaiyaru Durai Chandrasekaran

Thanjavur TKG Neelamegam

Orathanadu Ramachandran

Pattukkottai Annadurai

Peravurani N Ashok kumar

Viralimalai M Palaniyappan

Pudukkottai Muthuraja

Thirumayam Ragupathi

Alangudi Siva Ve Meyyanaadhan

Tiruppattur K R Periyakaruppan

Manamadurai K R Periyakaruppan

Madurai East P Moorthi

Sholavandan Venkatesan

Madurai North Ko Thalapathi

Madurai Central P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan

Madurai West Chinammal

Thirumangalam Manimaran

Andipatti Maharajan

Periyakulam K S Saravanakumar

Bodinayakanur ThangaTamilselvan

Cumbum Cumbum Ramakrishnan

Rajapalayam Thangapandiyan

Virudhunagar A.R. R. Srinivasan

Aruppukkottai S.S. R. Ramachandiran

Tiruchuli Thangam Thennarasu

Paramakudi Murugesan

Ramanathapuram Kadhar Batcha alas Muthuramalingam

Mudhukulathur Raja Kannapan

Vilathikulam Markandeyan

Thoothukkudi Geetha Jeevan

Tiruchendur Anitha Radhakrishnan

Ottapidaram Shanmugayyaa

Sankarankovil E. Raja

Alangulam Poongothai

Tirunelveli Lakshmanan

Ambasamudram Avudaiappan

Palayamkottai Abdul Wahab

Radhapuram M. Appavu

Kanniyakumari Austin

Nagercoil N. Suresh Rajan

Padmanabhapuram Mano Thangaraj

MK Stalin said his party-led Secular Progressive Alliance was not merely a political one but was based on principles and said that the seats for all the constituents were decided on the base of this friendship. Tamil Nadu is going to polls on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.