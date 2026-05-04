Full List of Winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 winning candidates party-wise:

The counting of votes is currently underway in five states across India — with more than 800 Assembly seats in the fray. The ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is widely expected to retain power, buoyed by strong voter turnout and favourable exit polls. Elections were held for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly during a single phase on April 23.

The Election Commission of India has outlined a strict schedule for the multi-state process — with counting of postal ballots beginning at 8:00 am. ECI data indicated a robust 85.10% voter turnout and a total of 48,798,833 votes polled across 234 constituencies.

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The incumbent DMK regime has fought big to retain power, and its archrival AIADMK has slogged to win power after five years as the principal opposition party. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK‘s entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman’s NTK is another factor in the polls.

Counting underway, results expected later in the day

The counting of votes from all 75,064 polling stations (as well as postal ballots) is being conducted at 62 designated counting centres across the state. The poll body has put in place a comprehensive infrastructure involving 4,611 counting tables and the conversion of multiple high-profile educational institutions into centers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Full Winners List Party Wise

The counting of votes is currently underway early trends will soon emerge.

Below is the party-wise tally of winners. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.