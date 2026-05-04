Full List of Winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026 | Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 winning candidates party-wise:

The counting of votes is currently underway in five states across India — with more than 800 Assembly seats in the fray. The ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is widely expected to retain power, buoyed by strong voter turnout and favourable exit polls. Elections were held for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly during a single phase on April 23.

The Election Commission of India has outlined a strict schedule for the multi-state process — with counting of postal ballots beginning at 8:00 am. ECI data indicated a robust 85.10% voter turnout and a total of 48,798,833 votes polled across 234 constituencies.

ALSO READ

The incumbent DMK regime has fought big to retain power, and its archrival AIADMK has slogged to win power after five years as the principal opposition party. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK‘s entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman’s NTK is another factor in the polls.

Counting underway, results expected later in the day

The counting of votes from all 75,064 polling stations (as well as postal ballots) is being conducted at 62 designated counting centres across the state. The poll body has put in place a comprehensive infrastructure involving 4,611 counting tables and the conversion of multiple high-profile educational institutions into centers.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Full Winners List Party Wise

The counting of votes is currently underway early trends will soon emerge.

Below is the party-wise tally of winners. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.

#ConstituencyName of Winning Candidate Name of Party
1Gummidipoondi
2Ponneri (SC)
3Tiruttani
4Thiruvallur
5Poonamallee (SC)
6Avadi
7Maduravoyal
8Ambattur
9Madhavaram
10Thiruvottiyur
11Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
12Perambur
13Kolathur
14Villivakkam
15Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)
16Egmore (SC)
17Royapuram
18Harbour
19Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
20Thousand Lights
21Anna Nagar
22Virugampakkam
23Saidapet
24Thiyagarayanagar
25Mylapore
26Velachery
27Sholinganallur
28Alandur
29Sriperumbudur (SC)
30Pallavaram
31Tambaram
32Chengalpattu
33Thiruporur
34Cheyyur (SC)
35Maduranthakam (SC)
36Uthiramerur
37Kancheepuram
38Arakkonam (SC)
39Sholingur
40Katpadi
41Ranipet
42Arcot
43Vellore
44Anaikattu
45Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)
46Gudiyatham (SC)
47Vaniyambadi
48Ambur
49Jolarpet
50Tiruppattur
51Uthangarai (SC)
52Bargur
53Krishnagiri
54Veppanahalli
55Hosur
56Thalli
57Palacode
58Pennagaram
59Dharmapuri
60Pappireddippatti
61Harur (SC)
62Chengam (SC)
63Tiruvannamalai
64Kilpennathur
65Kalasapakkam
66Polur
67Arani
68Cheyyar
69Vandavasi (SC)
70Gingee
71Mailam
72Tindivanam (SC)
73Vanur (SC)
74Villupuram
75Vikravandi
76Tirukkoyilur
77Ulundurpettai
78Rishivandiyam
79Sankarapuram
80Kallakurichi (SC)
81Gangavalli (SC)
82Attur (SC)
83Yercaud (ST)
84Omalur
85Mettur
86Edappadi
87Sankari
88Salem (West)
89Salem (North)
90Salem (South)
91Veerapandi
92Rasipuram (SC)
93Senthamangalam (ST)
94Namakkal
95Paramathi-Velur
96Tiruchengodu
97Kumarapalayam
98Erode (East)
99Erode (West)
100Modakkurichi
101Dharapuram (SC)
102Kangayam
103Perundurai
104Bhavani
105Anthiyur
106Gobichettipalayam
107Bhavanisagar (SC)
108Udhagamandalam
109Gudalur (SC)
110Coonoor
111Mettupalayam
112Avanashi (SC)
113Tiruppur (North)
114Tiruppur (South)
115Palladam
116Sulur
117Kavundampalayam
118Coimbatore (North)
119Coimbatore (South)
120Singanallur
121Kinathukadavu
122Pollachi
123Valparai (SC)
124Udumalaipettai
125Madathukulam
126Palani
127Oddanchatram
128Athoor
129Nilakottai (SC)
130Natham
131Dindigul
132Vedasandur
133Aravakurichi
134Karur
135Krishnarayapuram (SC)
136Kulithalai
137Manapaarai
138Srirangam
139Tiruchirappalli (West)
140Tiruchirappalli (East)
141Thiruverumbur
142Lalgudi
143Manachanallur
144Musiri
145Thuraiyur (SC)
146Perambalur (SC)
147Kunnam
148Ariyalur
149Jayankondam
150Tittakudi (SC)
151Vriddhachalam
152Neyveli
153Panruti
154Cuddalore
155Kurinjipadi
156Bhuvanagiri
157Chidambaram
158Kattumannarkoil (SC)
159Sirkazhi (SC)
160Mayiladuthurai
161Poompuhar
162Poompuhar
163Nagapattinam
164Kilvelur (SC)
165Vedaranyam
166Thiruthuraipoondi (SC)
167Mannargudi
168Thiruvarur
169Nannilam
170Thiruvidaimarudur (SC)
171Kumbakonam
172Papanasam
173Thiruvaiyaru
174Thanjavur
175Orathanadu
176Pattukkottai
177Peravurani
178Gandarvakottai (SC)
179Viralimalai
180Pudukkottai
181Thirumayam
182Alangudi
183Aranthangi
184Karaikudi
185Tiruppattur
186Sivaganga
187Manamadurai (SC)
188Melur
189Madurai East
190Sholavandan (SC)
191Madurai North
192Madurai South
193Madurai Central
194Madurai West
195Thiruparankundram
196Thirumangalam
197Usilampatti
198Andipatti
199Periyakulam (SC)
200Bodinayakanur
201Cumbum
202Rajapalayam
203Srivilliputhur (SC)
204Sattur
205Sivakasi
206Virudhunagar
207Aruppukottai
208Tiruchuli
209Paramakudi (SC)
210Tiruvadanai
211Ramanathapuram
212Mudukulathur
213Vilathikulam
214Thoothukkudi
215Tiruchendur
216Srivaikuntam
217Ottapidaram (SC)
218Kovilpatti
219Sankarankovil (SC)
220Vasudevanallur (SC)
221Kadayanallur
222Tenkasi
223Alangulam
224Tirunelveli
225Ambasamudram
226Palayamkottai
227Nanguneri
228Radhapuram
229Kanniyakumari
230Nagercoil
231Colachel
232Padmanabhapuram
233Vilavancode
234Killiyoor