Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results DMK Winners List: Votes are currently being tallied for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections — with the ruling DMK-led alliance widely expected to retain power.

The counting of votes commenced at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs from 8:30 am. Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel, including officials and micro-observers on vote-counting duty, and police, have been deployed.

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Counting of votes underway

The incumbent DMK regime has fought hard to retain power, and exit polls appear to support its efforts. Meanwhile, its archrival AIADMK is hoping to make a comeback after five years as the principal opposition party. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has rejected the exit polls and expressed strong confidence that his party will form the government with a majority. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK‘s entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman’s NTK is another factor in the polls.

“Stalin will be re-elected to rule the state. He will become Chief Minister, and the DMK will win a majority of seats and form the government for the next five years. We have done good work. Our schemes have reached every household in the state. Our leader focused on the needy and provided them with many good schemes that will help them with education, healthcare, housing, and everything in their lives. So we will win, and we will continue our work…People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP,” party spokesperson TKS Elangovan told ANI ahead of vote counting.

Full list of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026:

The ruling DMK contested 164 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as part of an alliance with the Congress and other parties. The Secular Progressive Alliance also included the DMDK with 10 candidates, VCK on eight seats, the CPI and CPI(M) with five seats each. Members of the MDMK, IUML and KMDK were fielded from three seats.

The counting of votes is currently underway.

Here is the full list of constituencies where the DMK fielded candidates — including their result status. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.