Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results DMK Winners List: Votes are currently being tallied for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections — with the ruling DMK-led alliance widely expected to retain power.

The counting of votes commenced at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in EVMs from 8:30 am. Approximately 1.25 lakh personnel, including officials and micro-observers on vote-counting duty, and police, have been deployed.

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Counting of votes underway

The incumbent DMK regime has fought hard to retain power, and exit polls appear to support its efforts. Meanwhile, its archrival AIADMK is hoping to make a comeback after five years as the principal opposition party. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has rejected the exit polls and expressed strong confidence that his party will form the government with a majority. Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK‘s entry into the electoral arena has made predictions about the winning prospects tough and the Tamil nationalist Seeman’s NTK is another factor in the polls.

“Stalin will be re-elected to rule the state. He will become Chief Minister, and the DMK will win a majority of seats and form the government for the next five years. We have done good work. Our schemes have reached every household in the state. Our leader focused on the needy and provided them with many good schemes that will help them with education, healthcare, housing, and everything in their lives. So we will win, and we will continue our work…People of Tamil Nadu will never accept the BJP,” party spokesperson TKS Elangovan told ANI ahead of vote counting.

Full list of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026:

The ruling DMK contested 164 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as part of an alliance with the Congress and other parties. The Secular Progressive Alliance also included the DMDK with 10 candidates, VCK on eight seats, the CPI and CPI(M) with five seats each. Members of the MDMK, IUML and KMDK were fielded from three seats.

The counting of votes is currently underway.

Here is the full list of constituencies where the DMK fielded candidates — including their result status. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.

#ConstituencyName of CandidateElection Results
1GummidipoondiT. J. Govindarajan
4ThiruvallurV. G. Raajendran
5Poonamallee (SC)A. Krishnaswamy
6AvadiS. M. Nasar
7MaduravoyalKarambakkam K. Ganapathy
9MadhavaramS. Sudharsanam
11Dr. Radhakrishnan NagarJ. John Ebenezer
12PeramburR. D. Shekar
13KolathurM. K. Stalin
15Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar (SC)K. S. Ravichandran
16Egmore (SC)Tamilan Prasanna
18HarbourP. K. Sekarbabu
19Chepauk-ThiruvallikeniUdhayanidhi Stalin
20Thousand LightsN. Ezhilan
21Anna NagarN. Chitrarasu
22VirugambakkamA. M. V. Prabhakara Raja
23SaidapetMa. Subramanian
24ThiyagarayanagarJ. Karunanithi
25MylaporeDha. Velu
27SholinganallurS. Aravind Ramesh
28AlandurT. M. Anbarasan
30PallavaramI. Karunanithi
31TambaramR. S. Kiruthika Devi
32ChengalpattuM. K. D. Karthik Dhandapani
35Madurantakam (SC)S. Ponmalar
36UthiramerurK. Sundar
37KancheepuramS. Nithya
40KatpadiDuraimurugan
41RanipetR. Gandhi
42ArcotJ. L. Eswarappan
43VelloreP. Karthikeyan
44AnaikattuA. P. Nandakumar
45Kilvaithinankuppam (SC)Rajeswari Mohangandhi
48AmburA. C. Vilvanathan
49JolarpetKavitha Dhandapani
50TiruppatturA. Nallathambi
51Uthangarai (SC)J. S. Arumugam
52BargurD. Mathiyazhagan
54VeppanahalliP. Murugan
55HosurS. A. Sathya
57PalacodeD. N. V. Senthilkumar
58PennagaramP. N. P. Inbasekaran
60PappireddippattiP. Palaniappan
61Harur (SC)A. Shanmugam
62Chengam (SC)M. P. Giri
63TiruvannamalaiE. V. Velu
64KilpennathurK. Pichandi
65KalasapakkamP. S. T. Saravanan
66PolurK. V. Sekaran
67AraniMahalakshmi Govarthanan
68CheyyarO. Jothi
70GingeeGingee K. S. Masthan
71MailamR. Sivakumar
74VillupuramR. Lakshmanan
75VikravandiN. Pugazhenthi
77UlundurpettaiA. J. Manikannan
78RishivandiyamK. Karthikeyan
79SankarapuramT. Udhayasuriyan
81Gangavalli (SC)K. Chinnadurai
82Attur (SC)K. Jeeva
84OmalurR. Rajendran
88Salem (West)A. Rajendran
89Salem (North)R. Rajendran
90Salem (South)M. Loganathan
91VeerapandiA. K. Tarun
92Rasipuram (SC)M. Mathiventhan
93Senthamangalam (ST)P. Poomalar
94NamakkalP. Rani
95Paramathi-VelurK. S. Moorthy
97KumarapalayamS. Balu
98Erode (East)E. V. R. Elangovan
99Erode (West)S. Muthusamy
100ModakkurichiR. P. Swaminathan
101Dharapuram (SC)T. Indirani
102KangayamM. P. Saminathan
103PerunduraiThoppu N. D. Venkatachalam
104BhavaniK. A. Chandrasekar
105AnthiyurM. Sivabalan
106GobichettipalayamN. Nallasivam
109Gudalur (SC)M. Thiravidamani
110CoonoorK. M. Raju
111MettupalayamK. Kavitha Sundaram
112Avanashi (SC)V. Kokila Mani
113Tiruppur (North)S. Balasubramanian
115PalladamK. Selvraj
116SulurThalapathi Murugeshan
117KavundampalayamR. Krishnan
118Coimbatore (North)D. Senthamizh Selvan
119ThondamuthurKarthikeya Sivasenapathy
120SinganallurN. Karthik
121KinathukadavuS. Sabari Karthikeyan
122PollachiVaradharajan
123Valparai (SC)T. Arumugam
125MadathukulamR. Jayaramakrishnan
126PalaniI. P. Senthilkumar
127OddanchatramR. Sakkarapani
128AthoorI. Periyasamy
129Nilakottai (SC)S. Nagajothi
131DindigulA. S. Gandhirajan
133AravakurichiMonjanour R. Elango
134KarurAasi M. Thiagarajan
135Krishnarayapuram (SC)C. K. Raja
136KulithalaiSuriyanur A. Chandran
138SrirangamS. Durairaj
139Tiruchirappalli (West)K. N. Nehru
141ThiruverumburAnbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
142LalgudiT. Parivallal Thangavel
143ManachanallurS. Kathiravan
144MusiriN. S. Karunairaaja
145Thuraiyur (SC)S. Stalin Kumar
146Perambalur (SC)S. T. Jayalakshmi
147KunnamS. S. Sivasankar
148AriyalurLatha Balu
149JayankondamK. S. K. Kannan
150Tittakudi (SC)C. V. Ganesan
152NeyveliSaba. Rajendran
154CuddaloreG. Iyappan
155KurinjipadiM. R. K. Panneerselvam
156BhuvanagiriDurai K. Saravanan
159Sirkazhi (SC)M. Panneerselvam
160MayiladuthuraiS. Rajakumar
161PoompuharNivedha M. Murugan
163NagapattinamJ. Mohamed Sha Navas
165VedaranyamS. K. Vedharathinam
167MannargudiT. R. B. Rajaa
168ThiruvarurPoondi K. Kalaivanan
171KumbakonamG. Anbalagan
173ThiruvaiyaruDurai. Chandrasekaran
174ThanjavurShan. Ramanathan
175OrathanaduR. Vaithilingam
176PattukkottaiK. Annadurai
177PeravuraniN. Asokkumar
179ViralimalaiM. Palaniappan
180PudukkottaiV. Muthuraja
181ThirumayamS. Regupathy
183AranthangiS. T. Ramachandran
186SivagangaS. Senthilnathan
187Manamadurai (SC)A. Tamilarasi
188MelurT. Ravichandran
189Madurai EastP. Moorthy
190Sholavandan (SC)A. Venkatesan
191Madurai NorthG. Thalapathi
193Madurai CentralPalanivel Thiaga Rajan
194Madurai WestR. Balaji
195ThiruparankundramKiruthiga Thangapandi
196ThirumangalamM. Senthil Kumar
198AndipattiA. Maharajan
199Periyakulam (SC)S. Saravana Kumar
201CumbumN. Ramakrishnan
202RajapalayamS. Thangapandian
203Srivilliputhur (SC)A. R. R. Seenivasan
204SatturA. Kadarkarai Raj
205SivakasiG. Ashokan
207AruppukottaiK. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran
208TiruchuliThangam Thennarasu
209Paramakudi (SC)K. K. Kathiravan
211RamanathapuramKatharbatsha (a) Muthuramalingam
212MudukulathurR. S. Rajakannappan
214ThoothukkudiP. Geetha Jeevan
217Ottapidaram (SC)P. M. Ramajeyam
218KovilpattiK. Karunanidhi
219Sankarankovil (SC)E. Raja
222TenkasiKalai Kathiravan
224TirunelveliAls. Lakshmanan
226PalayamkottaiM. Abdul Wahab
228RadhapuramM. Appavu
229KanniyakumariR. Mahesh
230NagercoilS. Austin
232PadmanabhapuramMano Thangaraj