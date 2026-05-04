Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results BJP Winners List: Tamil Nadu witnessed an intense three-cornered election contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in late April. Counting of votes in now underway across the state.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy insisted on Sunday that the AIADMK-led NDA was poised for a “beautiful win” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He told news agency PTI that there was no possibility of a hung Assembly and assured that the ruling DMK was on its way out.

The saffron party contested 27 seats in the 234 seat Tamil Nadu Assembly as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

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Notable candidates

  • Nainar Nagendran (State BJP Chief) – Sattur
  • Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan (Former Governor) – Mylapore
  • Dr. L. Murugan (Union Minister) – Avanashi (SC)
  • Vanathi Srinivasan – Coimbatore (North)

Full list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026:

The BJP contested 27 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as part of the AIADMK-led alliance. The counting of votes is currently underway.

Here is the full list of constituencies where the BJP fielded candidates — including their result status. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.

#ConstituencyName of CandidateElection Results
6AvadiM. Rajasimha Mahindra
25MylaporeTamilisai Soundararajan
56ThalliNagesh KumarLeading
63TiruvannamalaiC. Elumalai
92Rasipuram (SC)S. D. Premkumar
100ModakkurichiKirthika Shivkumar
108UdhagamandalamBhojarajan
112Avanashi (SC)L. Murugan
114Tiruppur (South)S. Thangaraj
118Coimbatore (North)Vanathi Srinivasan
168ThiruvarurGovi Chandru
174ThanjavurM. Muruganandam
178Gandarvakottai (SC)C. Udhayakumar
180PudukkottaiN. Ramachandran
183AranthangiKavitha Srikanth
185TiruppatturK. C. Thirumaran
187Manamadurai (SC)Pon. V. Balaganapathy
192Madurai SouthRaama Sreenivasan
204SatturNainar Nagenthran
211RamanathapuramGBS K. Nagendran
215TiruchendurKRM Radhakrishnan
220Vasudevanallur (SC)Ananthan Ayyasamy
228RadhapuramS. P. Balakrishnan
230NagercoilM. R. Gandhi
231ColachelT. Sivakumar
232PadmanabhapuramP. Ramesh
233VilavancodeS. Vijayadharani