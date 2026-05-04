Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Results BJP Winners List: Tamil Nadu witnessed an intense three-cornered election contest involving the ruling DMK, its main rival AIADMK, and the new entrant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in late April. Counting of votes in now underway across the state.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy insisted on Sunday that the AIADMK-led NDA was poised for a “beautiful win” in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He told news agency PTI that there was no possibility of a hung Assembly and assured that the ruling DMK was on its way out.

The saffron party contested 27 seats in the 234 seat Tamil Nadu Assembly as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance.

ALSO READ Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE

Notable candidates

Nainar Nagendran (State BJP Chief) – Sattur

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan (Former Governor) – Mylapore

Dr. L. Murugan (Union Minister) – Avanashi (SC)

Vanathi Srinivasan – Coimbatore (North)

Full list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winners in Tamil Nadu Election 2026:

The BJP contested 27 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as part of the AIADMK-led alliance. The counting of votes is currently underway.

Here is the full list of constituencies where the BJP fielded candidates — including their result status. The numbers will be updated in real time as results start coming in.