Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting in single phase for all 234 seats tomorrow, 3,998 candidates in fray

April 5, 2021 7:29 PM

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting to be held tomorrow for 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The Election Commission has deployed 23,000 personnel of the central police force (CPF) in Tamil Nadu for the election.

Tamil Nadu (TN) Election 2021: Voting for 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held tomorrow to decide the electoral fate of 3,998 candidates. The AIADMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and some other smaller parties. MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the election with the Congress, CPI(M) and 10 other parties. Former AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who has floated his own party AMMK, is contesting the polls in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The entry of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has made the battle interesting. Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is contesting polls in alliance with some other regional parties.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Date and Time: The voting across all 234 constituencies will be held tomorrow, i.e. April 6. The voting will start at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. A total of 88,936 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission for the electorate to cast their franchise .

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Voter Demography: Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates for 234 assembly seats. There are 3.18 crore women voters, 3.08 crore men and over 7,200 transgender electors. The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters with 6,94,845 electors, while Chennai’s Harbour Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters with 1,76,272 electors. There are 8,97,694 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Security: The Election Commission has deployed 23,000 personnel of the central police force (CPF) in Tamil Nadu for the election.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Constituency List:

Alandur                                Alangudi                               Alangulam
Ambasamudram                  Ambattur                              Ambur
Anaikattu                             Andipatti                               Anna Nagar
Anthiyur                              Arakkonam                            Arani
Aranthangi                          Aravakurichi                          Arcot
Ariyalur                               Aruppukkottai                       Athoor
Attur                                   Avadi                                     Avanashi (SC)
Bargur                                Bhavani                                  Bhavanisagar
Bhuvanagiri                        Bodinayakanur                      Chengalpattu
Chengam                            Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni         Cheyyar
Cheyyur                              Chidambaram                        Coimbatore (North)
Coimbatore (South)           Colachel                                 Coonoor
Cuddalore                          Cumbum                                Dharapuram (SC)
Dharmapuri                       Dindigul                                 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
Edappadi                           Egmore                                  Erode (East
Erode (West)                     Gandharvakottai                     Gangavalli
Gingee                              Gobichettipalayam                 Gudalur
Gudiyattam                      Gummidipoondi                      Harbour
Harur                                Hosur                                      Jayankondam
Jolarpet                            Kadayanallur                           Kalasapakkam
Kallakurichi                      Kancheepuram                        Kangayam
Kanniyakumari                 Karaikudi                                 Karur
Katpadi                            Kattumannarkoil(SC)               Kavundampalayam
Killiyoor                           Kilpennathur                            Kilvaithinankuppam
Kilvelur                            Kinathukadavu                         Kolathur
Kovilpatti                         Krishnagiri                               Krishnarayapuram
Kulithalai                         Kumarapalayam                      Kumbakonam
Kunnam                          Kurinjipadi                               Lalgudi
Madathukulam               Madavaram                             Madurai Central
Madurai East                  Madurai North                         Madurai South
Madurai West                 Madurantakam                        Maduravoyal
Mailam                           Manachanallur                         Manamadurai
Manapparai                    Mannargudi                             Mayiladuthurai
Melur                             Mettuppalayam                        Mettur
Modakkurichi                 Mudhukulathur                        Musiri
Mylapore                       Nagapattinam                          Nagercoil
Namakkal                      Nanguneri                                Nannilam
Natham                         Neyveli                                     Nilakkottai
Oddanchatram              Omalur                                     Orathanadu
Ottapidaram                  Padmanabhapuram                 Palacode
Palani                             Palayamkottai                          Palladam
Pallavaram                     Panruti                                      Papanasam
Pappireddippatti           Paramakudi                              Paramathi-Velur
Pattukkottai                  Pennagaram                             Perambalur
Perambur                      Peravurani                                Periyakulam
Perundurai                    Pollachi                                    Polur
Ponneri                         Poompuhar                              Poonamallee
Pudukkottai                  Radhapuram                            Rajapalayam
Ramanathapuram         Ranipet                                    Rasipuram
Rishivandiyam              Royapuram                              Saidapet
Salem (North)               Salem (South)                          Salem (West)
Sankarankovil               Sankarapuram                         Sankari
Sattur                           Senthamangalam                     Sholavandan
Sholingur                     Shozhinganallur                       Singanallur
Sirkazhi                        Sivaganga                                 Sivakasi
Sriperumbudur            Srirangam                                 Srivaikuntam
Srivilliputhur                Sulur                                         Tambaram
Tenkasi                        Thalli                                          Thanjavur
Thirumangalam          Thirumayam                               Thiruparankundram
Thiruporur                  Thiruthuraipoondi                      Thiruvaiyaru
Thiruvallur                  Thiruvarur                                   Thiruverumbur
Thiruvidaimarudur          Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar                 Thiruvottiyur
Thiyagarayanagar           Thondamuthur                       Thoothukkudi
Thousand Lights             Thuraiyur                                Tindivanam
Tiruchendur                    Tiruchengodu                         Tiruchirappalli (East)
Tiruchirappalli (West       Tiruchuli                                 Tirukkoyilur
Tirunelveli                       Tirupattur                               Tiruppattur
Tiruppur (North)             Tiruppur (South)                     Tiruttani
Tiruvadanai                     Tiruvannamalai                       Tittagudi (SC)
Udhagamandalam          Udumalaipettai                       Ulundurpettai
Usilampatti                     Uthangarai                              Uthiramerur
Valparai                          Vandavasi                                Vaniyambadi
Vanur                              Vasudevanallur                       Vedaranyam
Vedasandur                    Veerapandi                              Velachery
Vellore                            Veppanahalli                           Vikravandi
Vilathikulam                   Vilavancode                            Villivakkam
Villupuram                     Viralimalai                               Virudhunagar
Virugampakkam            Vridhachalam                          Yercaud

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Covid protocol: The Election Commission has been urging people to come out and vote but while adhering to due precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Voters, polling staff and security officials will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Thermal screening of voters will be conducted at the polling station. The Election Commission has also limited the number of voters per polling booth to 1,000 from earlier 1,500.

