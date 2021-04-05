Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting in single phase for all 234 seats tomorrow, 3,998 candidates in fray

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting to be held tomorrow for 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The Election Commission has deployed 23,000 personnel of the central police force (CPF) in Tamil Nadu for the election.
Tamil Nadu (TN) Election 2021: Voting for 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held tomorrow to decide the electoral fate of 3,998 candidates. The AIADMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and some other smaller parties. MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the election with the Congress, CPI(M) and 10 other parties. Former AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who has floated his own party AMMK, is contesting the polls in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The entry of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has made the battle interesting. Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is contesting polls in alliance with some other regional parties.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Date and Time: The voting across all 234 constituencies will be held tomorrow, i.e. April 6. The voting will start at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. A total of 88,936 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission for the electorate to cast their franchise .
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Voter Demography: Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates for 234 assembly seats. There are 3.18 crore women voters, 3.08 crore men and over 7,200 transgender electors. The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters with 6,94,845 electors, while Chennai’s Harbour Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters with 1,76,272 electors. There are 8,97,694 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Security: The Election Commission has deployed 23,000 personnel of the central police force (CPF) in Tamil Nadu for the election.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Constituency List:
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Covid protocol: The Election Commission has been urging people to come out and vote but while adhering to due precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Voters, polling staff and security officials will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Thermal screening of voters will be conducted at the polling station. The Election Commission has also limited the number of voters per polling booth to 1,000 from earlier 1,500.