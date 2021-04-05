Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Voting in single phase for all 234 seats tomorrow, 3,998 candidates in fray

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The Election Commission has deployed 23,000 personnel of the central police force (CPF) in Tamil Nadu for the election.

Tamil Nadu (TN) Election 2021: Voting for 234 constituencies of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held tomorrow to decide the electoral fate of 3,998 candidates. The AIADMK is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and some other smaller parties. MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the election with the Congress, CPI(M) and 10 other parties. Former AIADMK leader and Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who has floated his own party AMMK, is contesting the polls in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The entry of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has made the battle interesting. Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam is contesting polls in alliance with some other regional parties.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Date and Time: The voting across all 234 constituencies will be held tomorrow, i.e. April 6. The voting will start at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. A total of 88,936 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission for the electorate to cast their franchise .

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Voter Demography: Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates for 234 assembly seats. There are 3.18 crore women voters, 3.08 crore men and over 7,200 transgender electors. The Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters with 6,94,845 electors, while Chennai’s Harbour Assembly constituency has the lowest number of voters with 1,76,272 electors. There are 8,97,694 new voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Constituency List:

Alandur Alangudi Alangulam

Ambasamudram Ambattur Ambur

Anaikattu Andipatti Anna Nagar

Anthiyur Arakkonam Arani

Aranthangi Aravakurichi Arcot

Ariyalur Aruppukkottai Athoor

Attur Avadi Avanashi (SC)

Bargur Bhavani Bhavanisagar

Bhuvanagiri Bodinayakanur Chengalpattu

Chengam Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Cheyyar

Cheyyur Chidambaram Coimbatore (North)

Coimbatore (South) Colachel Coonoor

Cuddalore Cumbum Dharapuram (SC)

Dharmapuri Dindigul Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

Edappadi Egmore Erode (East

Erode (West) Gandharvakottai Gangavalli

Gingee Gobichettipalayam Gudalur

Gudiyattam Gummidipoondi Harbour

Harur Hosur Jayankondam

Jolarpet Kadayanallur Kalasapakkam

Kallakurichi Kancheepuram Kangayam

Kanniyakumari Karaikudi Karur

Katpadi Kattumannarkoil(SC) Kavundampalayam

Killiyoor Kilpennathur Kilvaithinankuppam

Kilvelur Kinathukadavu Kolathur

Kovilpatti Krishnagiri Krishnarayapuram

Kulithalai Kumarapalayam Kumbakonam

Kunnam Kurinjipadi Lalgudi

Madathukulam Madavaram Madurai Central

Madurai East Madurai North Madurai South

Madurai West Madurantakam Maduravoyal

Mailam Manachanallur Manamadurai

Manapparai Mannargudi Mayiladuthurai

Melur Mettuppalayam Mettur

Modakkurichi Mudhukulathur Musiri

Mylapore Nagapattinam Nagercoil

Namakkal Nanguneri Nannilam

Natham Neyveli Nilakkottai

Oddanchatram Omalur Orathanadu

Ottapidaram Padmanabhapuram Palacode

Palani Palayamkottai Palladam

Pallavaram Panruti Papanasam

Pappireddippatti Paramakudi Paramathi-Velur

Pattukkottai Pennagaram Perambalur

Perambur Peravurani Periyakulam

Perundurai Pollachi Polur

Ponneri Poompuhar Poonamallee

Pudukkottai Radhapuram Rajapalayam

Ramanathapuram Ranipet Rasipuram

Rishivandiyam Royapuram Saidapet

Salem (North) Salem (South) Salem (West)

Sankarankovil Sankarapuram Sankari

Sattur Senthamangalam Sholavandan

Sholingur Shozhinganallur Singanallur

Sirkazhi Sivaganga Sivakasi

Sriperumbudur Srirangam Srivaikuntam

Srivilliputhur Sulur Tambaram

Tenkasi Thalli Thanjavur

Thirumangalam Thirumayam Thiruparankundram

Thiruporur Thiruthuraipoondi Thiruvaiyaru

Thiruvallur Thiruvarur Thiruverumbur

Thiruvidaimarudur Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar Thiruvottiyur

Thiyagarayanagar Thondamuthur Thoothukkudi

Thousand Lights Thuraiyur Tindivanam

Tiruchendur Tiruchengodu Tiruchirappalli (East)

Tiruchirappalli (West Tiruchuli Tirukkoyilur

Tirunelveli Tirupattur Tiruppattur

Tiruppur (North) Tiruppur (South) Tiruttani

Tiruvadanai Tiruvannamalai Tittagudi (SC)

Udhagamandalam Udumalaipettai Ulundurpettai

Usilampatti Uthangarai Uthiramerur

Valparai Vandavasi Vaniyambadi

Vanur Vasudevanallur Vedaranyam

Vedasandur Veerapandi Velachery

Vellore Veppanahalli Vikravandi

Vilathikulam Vilavancode Villivakkam

Villupuram Viralimalai Virudhunagar

Virugampakkam Vridhachalam Yercaud

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Covid protocol: The Election Commission has been urging people to come out and vote but while adhering to due precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Voters, polling staff and security officials will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Thermal screening of voters will be conducted at the polling station. The Election Commission has also limited the number of voters per polling booth to 1,000 from earlier 1,500.