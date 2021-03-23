AIADMK Nagapattinam candidate Thanga Kathiravan washed people's clothes and even promised to give them washing machines.

Tamil Nadu is known for freebies politics. With only two weeks left for April 6 polls, an AIADMK candidate yesterday devised a very unusual way to seek people’s support. In a bizarre way of campaigning, AIADMK Nagapattinam candidate Thanga Kathiravan washed people’s clothes and even promised to give them washing machines for free if he wins the election.

Notably, AIADMK is facing stiff competition in Tamil Nadu not only from DMK but also due to its alliance with the BJP. According to reports, last week Kathiravan had gone to Nagore Mall to seek votes. While he was seeking people’s support by visiting every shop, one of the shop owners asked him to stay out. The shop owner allegedly told him that minorities in the constituency have decided to vote against the AIADMK due to its alliance with the BJP. The shop owner reportedly told Kathiravan that he could have voted for him had the AIADMK been contesting the polls alone. There are around 50,000 minority voters in the Nagapattinam constituency.

DMK has given Nagapattinam seat to its ally VCK which has fielded Aloor Shanavas from the constituency. There are three more candidates except for independents – Anas of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, Augustin Arpudharaj of NTK, and Manjula Chandramohan of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK. The area has largely been ruled by the CPI-M which is contesting the polls in alliance with the DMK. Since 1977 polls, while the CPI-M had won from the constituency five times, the AIADMK had won only three times. DMK had won from the area twice while MJK won the last assembly poll.

Elections for the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 while counting of votes will take place on May 2.