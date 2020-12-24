Tamil Nadu election 2021: ‘No chance!’ Alagiri rules out reconciliation with Stalin’s DMK

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK in 2014

MK Alagiri has ruled out any possibility of him working with his brother and DMK chief MK Stalin and said he will meet his followers and supporters in the first week of January to take a decision on the next course of action. Alagiri has made it clear that he won’t work with Stalin in the next assembly election slated to be held in April-May next year.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri today said: “I will meet my followers and supporters on January 3 and will take a decision accordingly…There is no chance of working with DMK in the forthcoming election.” Alagiri, the first son of former chief minister K Karunanidhi, was expelled from the DMK in 2014 for anti-party activities.

Earlier this month, Alagiri said that he would participate in the upcoming state elections. He, however, did not reveal in which form. The former DMK leader said that launching a political party, entering into an alliance or even voting in elections are all forms of participation. When asked about the possible launch of a new political party, Alagiri had said he would take a decision only after consulting his supporters.

If Alagiri decides to launch his own political party, he would join the league of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth who have also floated new parties with the promise of changing the politics of Tamil Nadu. Currently, two parties — DMK and AIADMK — control the majority of votes in the Southern state, while the BJP is also trying to make inroads here.

Alagiri and Stalin have not been in talking terms for years now. Reports suggest that Karunanidhi had made it clear that after him, his successor would be MK Stalin. However, Alagiri refused to accept Stalin as his leader. In 2018, Alagiri said that he would accept Stalin as his leader if taken back into the DMK.