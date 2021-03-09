Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam finalises seat sharing with allies

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: While Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will be contesting 154 seats, it's allies IJK and AISMK will have 40 seats each out of the 234 legislative assembly seats.

Three days ahead of the issue of poll notification for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, the political parties in the state are giving a final touch to their alliances. While a straight contest is expected between MK Stalin-led DMK and the ruling AIADMK, new entrants and smaller parties are also not leaving any stone unturned ahead of the polls. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised its seat-sharing deal with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi.

According to the report, while Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam will be contesting 154 seats, it’s allies IJK and AISMK will have 40 seats each out of the 234 legislative assembly seats.

Notably, AISMK founder R Sarath Kumar had said that Haasan will be the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The seat-sharing deal also reflects this as Haasan-led MNM has bagged 154 seats, about 65 per cent of the total seats.

The DMK has also finalised its seat-sharing talks with Congress and CPI-M. While it has given six seats to the CPI(M), Congress has got 25 seats, MDMK, VCK and CPI six each, IUML three MMK has got two. Vaiko’s MDMK will be contesting polls on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

On the other hand, TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has also announced its alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. AMMK has given three seats to AIMIM – Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram.

The ruling AIADMK has sealed its poll-alliance with the BJP and the PMK. It has given 20 seats to the saffron party and 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

According to the Election Commission, notification for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be issued on March 12 while the last date for filing the nomination papers is March 19. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations before March 22. Voting will be held on April 6 while the results will be announced on May 2.