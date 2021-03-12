Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan to make electoral debut from Coimbatore South

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor turned politician Kamal Haasan will make his debut in electoral politics from the Coimbatore South assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. Announcing his candidature from the constituency, Hassan said that the land of South Coimbatore has stood witness to a battle to protect the soil, language and people.
The MNM president made the announcement today, releasing the second list of his party’s candidates. Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Kamal Haasan exuded confidence that the people would enable him to voice his views in the assembly.
Two days ago, the MNM had announced its first list of 70 candidates. The MNM had allied with actor R Sarath Kumar-headed All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar for the assembly elections. MNM is contesting 154 of the 234 seats.
The party had fielded V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of late APJ Abdul Kalam, from Anna Nagar while former IAS officer Santhosh Babu has been given a ticket from Villivakkam.
The coalition has announced Kamal Haasan as its chief ministerial candidate.
Elections to the 234 seats of Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
