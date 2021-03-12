Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Kamal Haasan to make electoral debut from Coimbatore South

The MNM president made the announcement today, releasing the second list of his party’s candidates. Remembering his late father Sreenivasan, Kamal Haasan exuded confidence that the people would enable him to voice his views in the assembly.

Two days ago, the MNM had announced its first list of 70 candidates. The MNM had allied with actor R Sarath Kumar-headed All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar for the assembly elections. MNM is contesting 154 of the 234 seats.

The party had fielded V Ponraj, a scientist and former associate of late APJ Abdul Kalam, from Anna Nagar while former IAS officer Santhosh Babu has been given a ticket from Villivakkam.

The coalition has announced Kamal Haasan as its chief ministerial candidate.