Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK candidates

TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK is contesting Tamil Nadu Elections in alliance with AIMIM. (PTI)

Full list of AMMK Candidates for Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who floated his own party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has released the first list of candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The AMMK is contesting this election in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. It has given three seats to AIMIM – Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among the prominent faces who have featured in the AMMK list.

The AMMK list includes some former ministers who were expelled from the AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran had named 15 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on April 6.

Former AIADMK MLA and minister Palaniappan will be contesting polls from the Paapireddipatti constituency while G. Senthamizhan has been given a ticket from the Saidapet constituency. Shanmugavelu will contest from the Madathikulam constituency, M. Rengasamy from Papanasam, N. G. Parthibann from Sholinghur and R. R. Murugan from Harur.

Below is the full list of AMMK Candidates for Tamil Nadu Election 2021:

Pappireddipatti P. Palaniappan

Papanasam M. Rengasamy

Sholinghur N. G. Parthiban

Harur R. R. Murugan

Madathukulam C. Shanmugavelu

Saidapet G. Senthamizhan

Rasipuram S. Anbalagan

Srirangam R. Manoharan

Thirupattur (Sivaganga Dist.) K. K. Umadevan

Veerapandi S. K. Selvam

Usilampatti I. Mahendran

Coimbatore (South) R. Duraisamy

Pollachi K. Sugumar

Dharmapuri D. K. Rajendran

Bhuvanagiri K. S. K. Balamurugan

Another regional party, Marudhu Sennai Sangam has also signed a seat-sharing deal with the AMMK and will contest on one seat.

Elections for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the result will be declared on May 2. While AIADMK has tied up with the BJP for the polls, MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress.