  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK candidates

By: |
March 10, 2021 2:34 PM

Full list of AMMK Candidates: Another regional party, Marudhu Sennai Sangam has also signed a seat-sharing deal with the AMMK and will contest on one seat.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of AMMK candidatesTTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK is contesting Tamil Nadu Elections in alliance with AIMIM. (PTI)

Full list of AMMK Candidates for Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who floated his own party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), has released the first list of candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The AMMK is contesting this election in alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. It has given three seats to AIMIM – Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among the prominent faces who have featured in the AMMK list.

The AMMK list includes some former ministers who were expelled from the AIADMK. TTV Dhinakaran had named 15 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections scheduled to be held on April 6.

Related News

Former AIADMK MLA and minister Palaniappan will be contesting polls from the Paapireddipatti constituency while G. Senthamizhan has been given a ticket from the Saidapet constituency. Shanmugavelu will contest from the Madathikulam constituency, M. Rengasamy from Papanasam, N. G. Parthibann from Sholinghur and R. R. Murugan from Harur.

Below is the full list of AMMK Candidates for Tamil Nadu Election 2021:

Pappireddipatti                                            P. Palaniappan
Papanasam                                                  M. Rengasamy
Sholinghur                                                   N. G. Parthiban
Harur                                                           R. R. Murugan
Madathukulam                                            C. Shanmugavelu
Saidapet                                                      G. Senthamizhan
Rasipuram                                                    S. Anbalagan
Srirangam                                                    R. Manoharan
Thirupattur (Sivaganga Dist.)                       K. K. Umadevan
Veerapandi                                                   S. K. Selvam
Usilampatti                                                   I. Mahendran
Coimbatore (South)                                      R. Duraisamy
Pollachi                                                         K. Sugumar
Dharmapuri                                                  D. K. Rajendran
Bhuvanagiri                                                  K. S. K. Balamurugan

Another regional party, Marudhu Sennai Sangam has also signed a seat-sharing deal with the AMMK and will contest on one seat.

Elections for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the result will be declared on May 2. While AIADMK has tied up with the BJP for the polls, MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tamil Nadu Election 2021 Full list of TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK candidates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of crucial Kerala elections, cites factionalism and lack of leadership
2Delhi High Court stays Enforcement Directorate summons to Mehbooba Mufti
3West Bengal Election 2021: For Mamata Banerjee, a do-or-die battle in high-stakes polls