Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

Tamil Nadu will vote in single-phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Tamil Nadu Election Assembly Elections 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 20 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. At a press conference, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said state president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi. “In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we’ll be contesting in 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state,” he said

Candidates Constituency

L Murugan Dharapuram

H Raja Karaikudi

Vinoj P Selbvam Harbour

Khushboo Sundar Thousand Lights

S Thanigaivel Tiruvannamalai

Kalivarathan Tirukkoyilur

Dr CK Saraswathi Modakkurichi

Vanathi Srinivasan Coimbator South

A Annamalai Arvakurichi

D Periyasamy Tittakudi

Poondi S Venkatesan Thiruvaiyaru

P Saravanan Madurai North

G Pandurangan Virudhunagar

D Kuppuram Ramanathapuram

Nainar Nagendran Tirureiveli

MR Gandhi Nagercoli

P Ramesh Colachel

The BJP is contesting the polls with AIADMK, which is contesting on 178 seats. Opinion poll surveys have predicted the return of MK Stalin-led DMK. In 2016, AIADMK had won 136 of 234 it contested while its opposition party DMK had contested 178 but could win 89.