Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

Updated: Mar 14, 2021 4:04 PM

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: At a press conference, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said state president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi.

Tamil Nadu will vote in single-phase on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

 

Tamil Nadu Election Assembly Elections 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its list of 20 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. At a press conference, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said state president L Murugan will contest from Dharapuram and senior leader H Raja will contest from Karaikudi. “In Tamil Nadu, BJP is contesting as NDA partner and we’ll be contesting in 20 Assembly constituencies spread across all regions of the state,” he said

Candidates                                      Constituency

L Murugan                                       Dharapuram
H Raja                                              Karaikudi

Vinoj P Selbvam                              Harbour
Khushboo Sundar                           Thousand Lights
S Thanigaivel                                  Tiruvannamalai
Kalivarathan                                   Tirukkoyilur
Dr CK Saraswathi                            Modakkurichi
Vanathi Srinivasan                          Coimbator South
A Annamalai                                   Arvakurichi
D Periyasamy                                  Tittakudi
Poondi S Venkatesan                      Thiruvaiyaru

P Saravanan                                   Madurai North
G Pandurangan                              Virudhunagar
D Kuppuram                                  Ramanathapuram
Nainar Nagendran                         Tirureiveli
MR Gandhi                                     Nagercoli
P Ramesh                                       Colachel

The BJP is contesting the polls with AIADMK, which is contesting on 178 seats. Opinion poll surveys have predicted the return of MK Stalin-led DMK. In 2016, AIADMK had won 136 of 234 it contested while its opposition party DMK had contested 178 but could win 89.

