Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Full list of AIADMK candidates

March 8, 2021 12:33 PM

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The ruling AIADMK has released its first list of six candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The elections for the 234-member House will take place in a single phase on April 6. The AIADMK is contesting this election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi, Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress, AC Shanmugam’s Puthiya Needhi Katchi, K Krishnasamy-led Puthiya Tamilagam. So far, the AIADMK has given 20 seats to the BJP, 23 seats to Pattali Makkal Katchi, 18 seats to Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.

Candidates                                       (Constituency)

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami             (Edappadi)
Deputy CM O Panneerselvam           (Bodinayakkanur)
Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar         (Royapuram)
Law Minister CVe Shanmugam         (Villupuram)
SP Shanmuganathan                         (Srivaikuntam)
S Thenmozhi                                     (Nilakkottai)

In 2016, the AIADMK had contested 234 seats and won 136. The DMK, on the other hand, had contested 178 and bagged 89 seats, 66 more than what it had got in 2011. The Congress was also in alliance with the DMK and contested 41 seats but could win just 8. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK and its alliance partners had won 38 of 39 parliamentary seats. The AIADMK could win just 1 of 20 seats. The BJP, too, contested 5 seats but drew a blank.

